Love Is Blind season 7 star Hannah Jiles is showing off her post-show transformation.

The 27-year-old gave viewers a post-pod reveal in a TikTok video shared Monday, October 7, highlighting what she described as a “healthier” body and mind. In the post, Hannah can be seen wearing a black mini dress as she mouths Dakota Fanning’s famous line from the 2003 film Uptown Girls: “Take a look around, do you see her anywhere? News flash. You’re not gonna.”

“Same girl, just a healthier mindset,” Hannah captioned the post.

Fans of the reality television star praised her in the comments section, with one writing: “She literally looks like a model, either way happy that she’s clearly more comfortable in her skin!”

“Beautiful then, BEAUTIFUL NOW,” another fan posted.

Fellow Love Is Blind cast member Marissa George also seemed to give Hannah her flowers in the comments section, writing: “A year of growth.”

By the end of the first six episodes of the reality dating show, which dropped earlier this month, Hannah got engaged to Nick Dorka, a former athlete-turned-real estate agent. In the pods, Hannah spoke candidly about her weight and lingering body image insecurities.

“It’s been really hard to find a husband because people are very superficial,” she said during the premiere episode. “You could be the best person in the world. You could have the prettiest face, the best personality, but if you have a couple extra pounds, they’re not into you.”

In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, Hannah opened up about her weight loss journey and decision to be so candid about her body on screen.

“It’s just a part of my journey and when I’m talking about weight loss, it’s my biggest insecurity, so it’s something that’s important to me,” she explained. “And talking about it, I don’t think, disclosed how I look because they don’t know if I’m 300 pounds and I lost that weight or if I’m 120 and I lost the weight. They can judge or they can try and figure out what I weigh, but I’m confident in myself and I just wanna let you know ‘cause that’s who I am and it’s part of me.”

While getting to know each other in the pods, Nick, 29, asked Hannah what bathing suits she packed for the show, sparking online outrage and accusations that he was fishing for hints about Hannah’s looks.

“I didn’t mean to,” he told Us of the backlash. “I might have been a little tipsy, might have had one too many drinks. I like style. I think it’s cool to talk about clothes and so I would ask questions like, ‘What are you wearing?’ Because [that’s] something I care about and I wasn’t thinking of it from a looks perspective. Just like, ‘OK, what brands does she wear?’ What kind of clothes, just something to relate to.”

The first six episodes of Love Is Blind season 7 are currently streaming on Netflix. New episodes premiere Wednesdays.