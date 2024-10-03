There’s always a line in the Love Is Blind pods when it comes to discussing physical appearance, but Hannah Jiles doesn’t think she crossed it while discussing her weight loss journey on season 7.

“It’s just a part of my journey and when I’m talking about weight loss, it’s my biggest insecurity, so it’s something that’s important to me,” Hannah exclusively told Us Weekly before the new season started streaming on Wednesday, October 2. “And talking about it, I don’t think, disclosed how I look because they don’t know if I’m 300 pounds and I lost that weight or if I’m 120 and I lost the weight. They can judge or they can try and figure out what I weigh, but I’m confident in myself and I just wanna let you know ’cause that’s who I am and it’s part of me.”

On the show, Hannah spoke to Leo Braudy about ups and downs with her weight, revealing that her mother once locked the cabinets during her childhood to prevent her from snacking.

“During Covid, I gained weight. I was never, like, fat — I mean, fat is so subjective right?” Hannah told Leo on the show. “And then last year I lost 45 pounds. So weight is still a sensitive topic to me.”

Related: Welcome to Plathville’s Barry Is in His Revenge Era — and He’s Ripped Shocking, indeed! Some celebs seek out extreme methods to shed pounds, while others transform with the aid of healthier methods. From Rosie O'Donnell's and Jordin Sparks' respective 50 pound weight losses to Biggest Loser winner Rachel Frederickson's whopping 155 lighter frame, see before and after pictures of celebrities' weight loss transformations.

During her interview with Us, Hannah was joined by costars Ashley Adionser, Taylor Krause and Marissa George who all agreed that their male counterparts were comparing notes about the female stars’ looks in the men’s quarters despite the premise of the show being falling in love sight unseen.

“They were plotting,” Hannah said, with Taylor adding that the men were “over there organizing themselves” and Ashley calling the male group “such chatty Cathys.”

“They were telling them, ‘This person looks like this, this person’s this height.’ And we didn’t do that,” Marissa concluded. “It’s men. It’s the DC dating culture.”

Related: Love Is Blind’s Most Dramatic Moments While the premise of Netflix’s Love Is Blind is to help singles find their perfect match, the experiment hasn’t come without drama. During season 2 of the dating show, which premiered in February 2022, multiple love triangles blossomed. In one corner, Shayne Jansen connected with both Natalie Lee and Shaina Hurley, and in another, Jarrette […]

Hannah’s other pod connection and eventual fiancé, Nick Dorka, was accused of being on the show for the wrong reasons when asking Hannah about the type of bathing suits she packed for the series.

“If I did, I didn’t mean to,” he told Us of claims he was fishing for hints about her looks. “I might have been a little tipsy, might have had one too many drinks. I like style. I think it’s cool to talk about clothes and so I would ask questions like, ‘What are you wearing?’ Because he’s something I care about and I wasn’t thinking of it from a looks perspective. Just like, ‘OK, what brands does she wear?’ What kind of clothes, just something to relate to.”

The first six episodes of Love Is Blind season 7 are currently streaming on Netflix.