It appears Nick Dorka from the new season of Love Is Blind didn’t learn anything from last season’s Chelsea Blackwell comparing herself to Megan Fox in the pods.

In Nick D.’s defense, season 7 of the Netflix hit, which started streaming on Wednesday, October 2, likely filmed before season 6 dropped earlier this year. However, Us Weekly couldn’t help but ask the former college football kicker about the comments he made regarding his looks during dates with Hannah Jiles.

“I know you were a cheerleader in high school, you dated the quarterback,” Nick D. said to Hannah on episode 1.

“You know what I was thinking last night? I’ll be your Taylor Swift and you could be my Travis Kelce,” she replied.

“Oh, my gosh, I’m a little bit better-looking than Travis but … ” Nick D. declared. “I think you might be a little better looking than Taylor anyway. That would be so funny, we could be a little cute football couple.”

As they continued to chat about celebrity crushes, Nick D. named Beyoncé and Scarlett Johansson — and Hannah said Henry Cavill.

“Superman, right? I kind of look like him,” Nick D. responded. “Like, the less buff version of him.”

During a joint interview with costar Tyler Francis, Nick D. learned his remarks made the edit.

“So I’ll change the Henry Cavill [comparison] to JJ Redick, basketball player,” he told Us. “And then better looking than Travis? I just like joking around. … But I am better looking than him. I’ll stand by it.” (Kelce has yet to reply to being name-dropped in the new season, but the famous tight end confirmed earlier this year that he watches LiB, so stay tuned!)

When Us asked Tyler whether he agreed, he laughed and said, “No comment.”

Nick D. will likely be a controversial contestant as season 7 of Love Is Blind airs. During another conversation with Hannah, he asked about the bathing suits she packed for the cast trip to Mexico, which later made her question their connection.

“I’m scared that the reason you like me so much is that you think I’m hot. You’re like, ‘So what bikinis are you going to wear? I can’t wait to see that.’ It’s like, ‘Why? You just can’t wait to see my body? What if my body’s not good?’” Hannah told him. “I feel like you think I’m this Victoria’s Secret model.”

On the show, Nick D. denied trying to fish for information about Hannah’s appearance and maintained to Us that he was there to fall in love sight unseen.

“If I did, I didn’t mean to,” he told Us when asked about inquiring about Hannah’s looks and specifically the bathing suit comment. “I might have been a little tipsy, might have had one too many drinks. I like style. I think it’s cool to talk about clothes and so I would ask questions like, ‘What are you wearing?’ Because he’s something I care about and I wasn’t thinking of it from a looks perspective. Just like, ‘OK, what brands does she wear? What kind of clothes, just something to relate to.”

The first six episodes of Love Is Blind season 7 are currently streaming.