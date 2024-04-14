While Megan Fox may not have watched Love is Blind, she has heard season 6 contestant Chelsea Blackwell’s comparisons to her.

“I didn’t watch it, but I think in general, no one deserves to get bullied,” Fox, 37, told E! News on Friday, April 12. “I don’t think she deserved that. I think people went way too hard.”

Fox, who told the outlet that she’s “never had more people text” her about something, said she doesn’t “watch TV very much.”

“But I’ve had a lot of people text me and stop me,” she said. “Even other celebrities at like Oscar parties were like, ‘Do you watch Love is Blind?’ And I was like, ‘No, but I know what you’re talking about.'”

Fox, who had seen a picture of Blackwell, 31, could see the pair’s physical similarities. “A hundred thousand percent, people have told her, ‘You kind of look like Megan Fox,’” she said. “So I believe she’s telling the truth and I hope she still has that sparkle in her eye. I hope the world didn’t steal it from her.”

Fox continued, “Mine died long ago from being bullied for 20 years. So I hope that didn’t happen to her. Best wishes and blessings.”

Blackwell made waves during season 6 of the hit reality TV show when she told fellow contestant Jimmy Presnell that she’s been told she has a celebrity doppelganger in Fox.

“It’s just because I have dark hair and blue eyes. But I don’t see it, so don’t get excited,” Blackwell told Presnell, 28, who replied, “Can we get married?”

After the episode aired in February, her comments went viral online, with viewers arguing whether she looked like Fox or not. Amid the backlash, Presnell came to her defense.

“Chelsea is getting a ton of heat, and I should take blame for the heat because it was my reaction that got all the clicks,” he told Us Weekly at the time. “It was my reaction where I’m like, my mouth dropped and my eyes got huge, so I could have done a better job of not blowing it out of proportion.”

Presnell noted that he does think Blackwell “resembles” Fox, but doesn’t think the twosome “look” alike.

“To be fair, that woman didn’t say, I look like Megan Fox. She said, ‘People tell me,’” he explained to Us. “But I heard that and I was so excited. So yeah, maybe my bad. She’s getting a lot of heat and she doesn’t deserve it. She’s an amazing person and I will shield her from all that s—t if I need to. I can speak numbers to how she is as a person, and if they want to hate on somebody, they should hate on me. She don’t deserve it.”

Blackwell, who ultimately didn’t end up with Presnell, shared she wasn’t sure whether she blamed him for the internet controversy.

“I want to say yes, [I do blame him]. I want to say no. I said it, but I think the whole point of why it blew up so big is because the whole ‘she lied’ thing,” she told Us at the time. “It was such a silly, goofy conversation that him and I had. I didn’t even think or remember saying it. So the fact that it’s blown up to proportions of this magnitude is mind-blowing.”