Oh, hello muscles! Luke Evans debuted a fitter physique on Friday, March 19, after dedicating eight months to working out more rigorously.

“8 months of work but I got there. June 2020 – February 2021,” he captioned a side-by-side photo of his progress on Instagram. “I won’t bother putting statistics as the judges will only judge. #fbf #nearly42 💪🏼💥✌🏼.”

The Beauty and the Beast star, 41, posed shirtless in both the before and after snaps, revealing chiseled abs and a more toned upper body compared to his June 2020 start date.

Fans praised the English actor for his body transformation with one writing, “Nearly 42 going on 28 or 29 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼.” Another user commented, “So hot🔥🔥🔥😗.”

London-based health and fitness advisor Simon Waterson also gave Evans props for putting in the work. “Great stats Luke, defying age … again a little bit of hard work & dedication, you must feel as well as look great,” he commented. “It looks sustainable also … healthy mate Simon 🔥🔥.”

Earlier this month, the Fast & Furious 6 actor gave fans a glimpse at his home workout space in the U.K., complete with a medicine ball and resistance bands. “Home gym training is so great…. 👎🏼🤬👎🏼🤬👎🏼🤬,” he captioned the Instagram snap, again revealing his toned abs.

Evans has been documenting his progress and exercise regimen over the past few months. He highlighted one workout in December 2020, where he did lunges while carrying weighted chains around his neck. Five months prior, he snapped a selfie after a weight room session. The Dracula actor also cataloged his outdoor activities, including mountain biking, hiking, horseback riding and swimming.

The Alienist alum’s fitness reset came amid his split from boyfriend, Rafa Olarra. The couple sparked breakup speculation in October 2020 when Evans unfollowed the Chile-born former footballer, 42, on Instagram.

The Pinocchio actor also removed photos of Olarra from his social media accounts. Evans confirmed in January that the pair had gone their separate ways after less than one year of dating. “It is what it is,” he said during an interview with U.K.’s The Times.

The duo were first linked one year prior, when Evans and Olarra celebrated the new year together in Miami with friends. The Crossing Swords alum and the former athlete went public with their relationship the following month when Evans posted a video of the two sharing a laugh while on vacation in Hawaii.