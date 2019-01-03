How Pippa Middleton Lost All Her Baby Weight in Less Than Three Months

Pippa Middleton has proven herself a master of fast weight loss! Now, a source is giving Us Weekly her fitness plan and other slimming secrets.

Middleton famously splashed onto the world stage when a photo of her bum went viral in 2011 at her sister Kate Middleton’s wedding. Eight years later, her body is still making headlines — this time, for her remarkably quick slim down following the birth of her baby, a son named Arthur, on October 15, 2018.

“She worked out throughout her entire pregnancy,” the source tells Us. “When you’re that fit to begin with, your body snaps back even quicker. Pippa is an avid exerciser and athlete.”

The athletic Brit, 35, debuted her impressive post-baby body, including her tight and toned abs, in a white bikini on Wednesday, January 2, on a St. Barts beach with her husband, James Matthews.

To lose the baby weight in less than three months, Duchess Kate’s younger sister dedicated herself to a strict workout schedule. “Pippa hits the gym at least four times a week and worked out right until she gave birth,” reveals the source.

Indeed, last summer she talked about her determination to stay fit while expecting, which led her to adopt low-impact barre-based classes. In one of Middleton’s online columns for U.K. grocery chain Waitrose, she wrote, “As the pregnancy months roll on, keeping active – even for a sport fanatic like me – is getting increasingly challenging, but I’m determined to keep agile in preparation for labour, delivery and post-natal recovery.”

But the true secret of the star, who has written about her dedication to Pilates, is maintaining an active lifestyle outside of the gym. Frequently walking around London to run errands on foot, Middleton is also an avid bike rider. She cycled around the city throughout her pregnancy, and was photographed peddling to the gym on December 15, two months postpartum.

She and her 43-year-old financier husband kept moving on their Caribbean holiday as well. “Even when they are on vacation, they are always active,” the source says of the pair, who got married in May 2017. “They are not a couple to just sit on the beach and relax. They always have to be doing something.”

Her efforts have clearly paid off. Says the source, “Pippa looks and feels great.”

With reporting by Jennifer Peros

