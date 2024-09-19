Bella Hadid

How do you start your day? A splash of cold water and a quick dog walk? All the coffee and a lot of yelling “get your shoes on, it’s time to go!” to your kids? Or does your morning begin with journaling, candles, fresh mint tea and a face full of ice?

If you went for the third option, then you are Bella Hadid — or at least living her very aspirational lifestyle. The model, 27, recently took to TiKTok to spill the beans on her daily morning routine —and while it’s not as out-there as some influencers and their “simple” 23-step skincare regimes, it’s certainly envy-inducing for anyone whose day doesn’t typically get off to such a relaxing start.

“I’m such a homebody, when I’m out on the road or back in New York City, sometimes it’s hard for me to continue with my regular morning routine,” she said, while looking unusually groomed for someone who’d just woken up. “‘I’m going to show you what I do on a regular work morning if I have enough time and I haven’t snoozed my alarm a thousand times.”

She added that she likes “to get everything out from the day before and start my day fresh with good energy” — but no snickering at the back, she’s not talking about what happens in the bathroom, she means her journal. Yes, Hadid finds time to write three morning pages, as well as sipping fresh peppermint tea and juice from her own brand, lighting a scented candle and, bizarrely, editing some decks (first thing, without coffee? Wow). The cutest detail? Her laptop is covered in stickers courtesy of her 3 year old niece, Khai (daughter of her older sister Gigi Hadid).

Then, of course, there’s the skincare stuff. Hadid revealed that, first thing, she either uses her NuFace skin roller or plunges her face into ice. And despite her flawless glow, she does still get the occasional pimple, which she slaps a special acne patch on. See, it’s not all glamour after all.

So, how does Hadid’s morning routine compare to that of other stars? How Just Like Us or Nothing Like Us is she? We’d say she’s probably somewhere in the middle …

Well, someone’s had a California makeover. The actor, 47, talked to The Sunday Times in 2021 about his morning routine — and it’s pretty intense. “I like to earn my breakfast so I’ll just have some green powders that I mix with brain octane oil, a collagen powder for my hair and nails, and some protein,” he said, adding that he also analyzes his sleep data and spends 20 minutes chanting and reading Buddhist texts, as well as sometimes playing with Legos — and not necessarily Daisy, his daughter with Katy Perry. “I build mostly cars and find the methodical nature of creating this little thing makes me feel like I’m achieving something else,” he said.

Verdict: Nothing like Us whatsoever.

Despite practically inventing (jk!) the concept of wellness, Paltrow’s morning routine is actually a little less Goopy than you might expect. She gets up at a pretty civilized 6.30am and likes to down a smoothie and a cappuccino (so far, so Us!), and then swish minty coconut oil around her mouth for 10 minutes (now, there’s the Gwyneth we know and love). Then, she meditates with her husband Brad Falchuk before getting into her daily workout.

Plus, when it comes to getting ready, she’s actually pretty low-maintenance. “I don’t generally wear makeup to the office — or on the weekends, for that matter,” she wrote on Goop in 2022. “So my routine is all about getting a natural glow: great sleep, exercise, nutrition, and a skin-care ritual that also helps me get mentally ready for the day.”

Verdict: A little more like Us than we expected.

Whoop, a normal person! The actress and singer, 28, talked to Harpers Bazaar in 2017 about her typical day — and it’s very relatable. “I am usually one to sleep in, but lately I’ve been getting up pretty early,” she said. “I do not hop right out of bed, though. I’m just not one of those people; I’m definitely a lie-around type. I’ll debate for a good few minutes whether I want to get up or try to sleep for another 10 minutes. If I’m being a little more of a diva, I’ll lie around for a full two hours. It depends on how I feel. You have all of your notifications on your phone when you wake up — texts, that kind of stuff — so I’ll look at that, or check my calendar to see what the heck I’m doing that day because, to be honest, I usually don’t know what I’m doing.”

Zendaya said she then takes a shower (she hates baths because “it feels like soup”) before washing and moisturizing her face and slapping on some lip balm. And then, breakfast … maybe. “At some point my assistant will try to force me to eat something,” she said. “I’ve never been a breakfast person. I love breakfast food, just not at breakfast time. I’ll eat breakfast food, but it must have some Nutella on it: pancakes, berries, and Nutella.” Yum!

Verdict: Just like Us.

Only a legendary supermodel could have a daily routine that most of us only get to experience if we’re on a once-in-a-lifetime vacation: Crawford, 58, regularly starts the day watching the sunrise from her jacuzzi in Malibu. “I look at the ocean as the sun is coming up and watch that every morning,” she told The Cut in 2017. “That’s the time before anyone needs anything from me, so I can walk through my day and see where something might slip through the cracks. It’s also when I can have that gratitude moment.”

She then follows up with the archetypal celeb morning routine: green tea, a protein smoothie (she likes to mix almond milk, banana, spinach, mint, cacao and green powder) and, of course, exercise. “My go-to workout would be 20 minutes of cardio then weights,” she said. “Sometimes the cardio is jumping on a trampoline, using a treadmill or elliptical, or running. We have stairs going down to the beach from our house. I put on an audiobook or music while I run the stairs at my house for 20 minutes.”

Is anyone else disappointed that she doesn’t just fire up one of her own classic workout DVDs?

Verdict: A lot like Us, if we didn’t have to work.

Brace yourselves, this one is wild. Wahlberg’s morning routine made headlines when he spoke about it in 2018, but in case you’ve forgotten: the actor and entrepreneur, 53, revealed via Instagram that he gets up at 2.30am (not a typo! HALF PAST TWO IN THE MORNING!) to pray, work out, eat two meals, shower, play golf and recover in a cryo-recovery chamber — and all before 10am!

A few years on, though, being a dad of teenagers has forced him to loosen up, treating himself to an indulgent 3.30am lie-in. “I’ve been going like, 3:30 wake-up, 4 o’clock in the gym, kind of finish that, get my reading and my prayer time done, and then start the process of waking them up,” he told Today in 2023. “I’m up and down the stairs at least three times to get the teenagers up, and I get them off to school, and then I usually start the rest of my day.” Or maybe just … go to bed?

Verdict: So far removed from Us that he might be a different species.

Another one that sounds luxurious for a regular person but is pretty normal by celebrity standards. Aniston, 55, gets up between 8 and 9am (unless she’s shooting, and then it’s 4.30am — don’t tell Mark Wahlberg, though, he’ll think she’s lazy!), before drinking warm, lemon-infused water, washing and moisturizing her face and doing a 20 minute meditation session. Then it’s time for the classic protein shake, sometimes with bananas, blueberries and cherries, followed by a sweaty workout or yoga session. It’s an A-list classic.

Verdict: A little like Us, but better at it.

This former supermodel, 60, is definitely a morning person — she sets her alarm for 5 or 5.30 am, and wakes with a smile. “I set my intentions for the day,” she wrote in Get The Gloss. “I try to be kind to myself and check in, to understand how I am feeling in my body and my mind.”

Yes, she’s another one who loves to meditate, picking one out the night before on an app like Headspace. And then comes the journaling. “This is something I set aside time for, it might be 15 minutes, just to write down my thoughts,” she said. “It’s cathartic.”

Of course, when you made your name as “The Body”, there’s exercise to fit in too. McPherson likes to either ride her bike, swim in the ocean, go on a hike or do some yoga “to stimulate nitric oxide” ahead of a cold plunge or infrared sauna session and a matcha, plus the ubiquitous smoothie, in the sunshine. Bliss.

Verdict: Nothing like Us, although everyone likes smoothies.