Catching some Z’s is the key to a youthful glow, according to Jennifer Lopez. The singer revealed her skincare and makeup routine — and it’s surprisingly simple.

“One of my biggest beauty secrets is sleep,” Lopez, 53, said during an episode of Vogue‘s YouTube series, Beauty Secrets, posted on Wednesday, December 21. The “Get Right” artist explained that while she always tries to get an adequate amount of rest, it isn’t always possible. “When I can’t get enough sleep, there’s a certain amount of hours that I feel like you can sleep before your face falls asleep. And so, it’s either under 4 or over 7, that’s my rule.”

Along with the tip, Lopez gave viewers a glimpse at how she stars her day.

First, the New York native lights a Santal 26 candle to “set the stage” before reciting one of her daily affirmations. “I am in perfect health always,” she began. “My family is in perfect health always. I am youthful and timeless at every age. My life is full of abundance, joy and love.”

Next, the Maid in Manhattan star got to work on her skin, washing her face with her own JLo Beauty cleanser called Hit Single. “I’ve always had a very simple skincare routine and JLo Beauty was very much about that,” Lopez explained. “I always [would use] a cleanser, a little bit of cream, sunscreen … very basic.”

The “I’m Real” artist went on to debunk claims about her regimen, saying: “I know there were a lot of rumors back in the day that I was like into all of these expensive cleansers, and I had to douse myself in La Mer and stuff like that but that really wasn’t true.”

Continuing with her steps, the Enough actress added moisturizer, eye drops — because “[your pupils are] the first thing everybody sees” — JLo Glow Serum, her JLo daytime cream, and of course, sunscreen.

“Wearing sunscreen every day … it’ll make a huge difference,” Lopez said.

After completing her skincare routine, Lopez moved onto makeup, sharing how she achieves “glowing skin.”

She began the process with concealer, applying the product under her eyes, around her nose and lips. She used both NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer and Yves Saint Laurent Touche Éclat All-Over Brightening Concealer Pen.

Afterward, she lathered on Chanel Vitalumière Radiant, Moisture-Rich Fluid Foundation in shades 50, 30 and 20, before blending it all together, creating a warm, dewy appearance. Lopez also used Beautyblender Bounce Liquid Whip Cream Blush, Make Up For Ever Artist Color Eye, Lip & Brow Pencil and Rihanna‘s Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer. She finished with It Cosmetics Superhero Elastic Stretch Volumizing and Lengthening Mascara.

Although Lopez admitted that she wears “a lot of makeup every day,” she asserted that beauty starts within.

“You can put on all the makeup in the world. If you’re unhappy, if your skin is not healthy, it’s just going to look like you have a bunch of makeup on top of something that’s like, you can’t cover it up. You can’t cover up how you feel on the inside, how you take care of yourself. People see that,” Lopez added.

Lopez launched JLo Beauty in 2021 with the goal of producing ageless offerings. In her founder’s message, as seen on her website, she preached that “you can feel youthful at any age and feel great, not just great for 50.” Her goal was to create a line that fans “can afford to use daily and products that follow you through life.”