This Is Not a Drill: JLo Beauty Has Arrived at Sephora (Get 4x Points!)

It’s happening! It’s really happening! We were obviously excited enough when the ageless Jennifer Lopez announced the launch of JLo Beauty, but now we can be officially, 100% stoked. The skincare line has arrived at Sephora!

We love being Beauty Insiders at Sephora because there are just so many benefits, and when a brand we love is sold there, the benefits just grow and grow. If we shop JLo Beauty from Sephora right now, in fact, we can get four times the Beauty Insider points. Just use the code JLOBEAUTY, valid until January 20, 2021. Signing up is free, by the way! Shoppers can also nab free standard shipping through 11:59pm PT on January 31 with code FREESHIP!

Getting ready to fill up that cart, but don’t know where to start? While we want (at least) one of everything, we’ve picked out five products we would recommend first. Let’s get to them!

This Gel-Cream Cleanser

Every skincare routine starts with a cleanser, and the silky gel-cream formula of this one is a dream. It contains skincare favorites like niacinamide, and it claims to unclog pores while removing oil and makeup all in one step!

Get the JLo Beauty That Hit Single Gel-Cream Cleanser for just $38 at Sephora! Get 4x points with code JLOBEAUTY and free shipping with code FREESHIP for a limited time!

This Luminous Serum

Looking for something to hydrate your skin? Even it out? Firm it up? Give you a radiant glow? This gel serum claims to do all of the above, kicking wrinkles to the curb. Reviewers are already calling it their “holy grail”!

Get the JLo Beauty That JLo Glow Serum with Olive Complex for just $79 at Sephora! Get 4x points with code JLOBEAUTY and free shipping with code FREESHIP for a limited time!

This Awakening Eye Cream

Taking care of the skin around your eyes can make you look years younger, and this peptide-rich cream may very well end up being an essential for you. It may brighten up dark circles and discoloration, reduce fine lights and increase elasticity!

Get the Jlo Beauty That Fresh Take Eye Cream with Peptides for just $48 at Sephora! Get 4x points with code JLOBEAUTY and free shipping with code FREESHIP for a limited time!

This Two-Piece Sheet Mask

This mask offers a superb fit, letting you apply the top and bottom separately and secure it to your face by looping it behind your ears. That means the That JLo Glow Serum it’s infused with may sink in that much more effectively for vibrant, ultra-soft skin!

Get the JLo Beauty That Limitless Glow Sheet Mask for $18 at Sephora! Get 4x points with code JLOBEAUTY and free shipping with code FREESHIP for a limited time!

This Dewy Night Cream

Get your best beauty sleep ever with this hyaluronic acid night cream. Add in the signature JLo Beauty Olive Complex and you’ll see why reviewers are saying they wish they could rate this moisturizer “a 10 instead of a 5”!

Get the JLo Beauty That Blockbuster Wonder Night Cream with Hyaluronic Acid for just $58 at Sephora! Get 4x points with code JLOBEAUTY and free shipping with code FREESHIP for a limited time!

