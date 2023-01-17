Making big changes! NeNe Leakes‘ son Brentt Leakes is prioritizing his health after suffering a stroke and heart attack at age 23.

“Focus on you until The focus is you. #100poundsdown,” Brentt captioned an Instagram slideshow on Monday, January 16, putting his slim figure on display.

In the carousel of pics, the Atlanta resident posed in a red tracksuit and white T-shirt. He wore a white sweatband and accessorized with a black crossbody bag.

“Auntie nephew looking 🔥🔥🔥🔥,” Real Housewives of Atlanta‘s Marlo Hampton wrote in the comments.

Brentt’s transformation comes less than six months after he was hospitalized in October 2022. His mother, 55, confirmed the “scary” medical emergencies via her Instagram Story at the time.

“Two weeks ago today, Brentt had congestive heart failure and a stroke,” the Glee alum explained in a video. “He’s only 23. He’s really young for something like that to happen to him.”

The former Bravo star noted that her son, whom she shared with late husband Gregg Leakes, “doesn’t drink or do drugs.” While recovering at the hospital, doctors wondered whether COVID-19 may have been a factor in Brentt’s health scare, but he didn’t recall contracting the illness.

“They have run a number of tests on him. We are still trying to figure out [the cause]. It was very scary,” NeNe continued. “I don’t even want to go into details of what happened. Obviously, a stroke is a very serious thing.”

Despite the frightening scenario, NeNe told fans that her son was “in good spirits.” He left the hospital in November 2022.

“Yay! You’re walking out,” the Celebrity Apprentice alum gushed in a clip uploaded via her Instagram Story as Brentt prepared to head home. “I’m so happy for you!”

NeNe added: “Two months later, Brentt is walking out. Hallelujah! Home just in time for the holidays.”

Nearly one year before her son’s hospitalization, the season 18 Dancing With the Stars contestant‘s husband died at age 66. Gregg lost his lengthy battle with stage III colon cancer in September 2021.

“Today the Leakes family is in deep pain with a broken heart. After a long battle with cancer, Gregg Leakes has passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by all of his children, very close loved ones and wife Nene Leakes,” NeNe’s publicist said in a statement to Us Weekly at the time. “We ask that you pray for peace and strength over their family & allow them to mourn in private during this very very difficult time.”

Along with Brentt, the Linnethia Lounge owner is the mother of son Bryson Rashard Bryant from a previous relationship. As she coped with her family’s loss, NeNe sparked a romance with fashion designer Nyonisela Sioh in late 2021.