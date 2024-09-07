Orlando Bloom is opening up about his drastic weight loss for his role in the new boxing movie, The Cut – and how his fiancée Katy Perry reacted to his dramatic look.

“I was very hangry,” Bloom, 47, told People at the movie’s premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on Thursday, September 6. “The last three weeks in London, before we started filming, were just tuna and cucumber.”

In the film, directed by Sean Ellis, Bloom stars as an unnamed boxer who has to drop a significant amount of weight to compete.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor went on to tell the outlet that a nutritionist working on the movie “had me on a strict regime to tear me down, so that we started the film at my lightest weight. And then I put on weight as we filmed.”

Related: Celebrities Who’ve Lost or Gained Weight for Movie and TV Roles Some stars go to great lengths to get into character. Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Renee Zellweger, and Christian Bale are just a few of the many celebrities who've lost or gained significant amounts of weight for movies

Bloom also revealed that Perry, 39, was “freaked out” after watching The Cut for the first time, but cried upon seeing it. “She was really moved. She knew what it took,” he said before sharing that he “literally thought I was gonna die” while on his strict regimen.

While Bloom was filming, he said Perry took on the brunt of caring for their family. The couple share daughter Daisy Dove, whom they welcomed in August 2020. Bloom is also dad to son Flynn, 13, whom he shares with ex Miranda Kerr.

“You can do stuff like that when you’re on your own, it’s one thing about being single,” his Cut costar Caitriona Balfe told People of the toll it takes on both the actor and their family while working. “We were all younger before we had families [and] you can kind of throw yourself into something. But when you have to come home, and you have to be a parent.”

Bloom and Perry were first romantically linked in 2016 after meeting at a Golden Globes afterparty.

“I met my boyfriend over In-N-Out. We were at the Golden Globes and we weren’t together,” Perry said during an episode of American Idol. “So I had my security guard grab 10 In-N-Outs and all of a sudden I see my boyfriend’s hand — he wasn’t even sitting at our table — he just swoops in and he grabs it and I was like, ‘Hey that’s my burger!'”

Related: 'American Idol' Judges Through the Years and Why They Left American Idol is a staple in both the reality TV world and the music industry — but that hasn’t kept its judging table from becoming a revolving door of talent. When the series debuted on Fox in 2002, music manager Randy Jackson, choreographer Paula Abdul and music executive Simon Cowell made up the panel of […]

The pair went Instagram official in May that year but split in February 2017. Despite their breakup, the duo remained friends for more than a year before making their red carpet debut as a couple in September 2018. They got engaged on Valentine’s Day in 2019.

“It was very sweet,” Perry said during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! “It was Valentine’s Day … we went to dinner and I thought we were going to go see some art after dinner but we pulled up to a helicopter. We landed on a rooftop [in Los Angeles] — my whole family was there, and all my friends. He did so well.”