Katy Perry’s daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, turned 4 years old, and the Teenage Dream singer is feeling nostalgic.

To celebrate some special milestones, Perry, 39, posted a video via her Instagram Story on Thursday, August 29, showing herself in a hospital bed the day after giving birth to Daisy, whom she shares with fiancé Orlando Bloom.

In the video, Perry is asked, “What day is it?”

“It’s the day after I gave birth to Daisy Dove Bloom and it’s the day my fifth record comes out,” she answers, referring to her 2020 album, Smile, which dropped on August 28, 2020.

She made sure to wish Smile a happy birthday, as well, on her Instagram Story before leading into the hospital video with the Smile album art and the caption, “Where were you when this album came out? I’ll show you where I was.”

Over the past four years, Daisy has become a fan of her mom’s music. In July, the singer revealed on an episode of BBC’s The One Show that Daisy had been singing her single Roar and, hilariously, her song Peacock — one of her most NSFW tracks.

“I know what every parent went through in 2008. And I’m sorry!” Perry quipped.

Perry also discussed her song Lifetimes off of her 2024 album 143, which she dedicated to Daisy.

“‘Lifetimes’ is a song that I wrote inspired by my daughter,” Perry explained. “I tell her ‘I love you’ before she goes to bed every night, but I’ve started telling her ‘Will you find me in every lifetime?’ And she says ‘Yes.’ I just think you can find your soulmate, it can be your best friend, your pet, your daughter. They come in many shapes and forms.”

Earlier in the year, Daisy made her American Idol debut alongside her mom, who was a judge on the show from 2018 to 2024. Orlando and Daisy visited Perry on the job on Mother’s Day with Daisy dressed as Cinderella to go with the show’s Disney-themed night. That was Daisy’s first public appearance since last November, as Perry and Orlando have done their best to keep her from the limelight.

Perry and Orlando began dating in 2016 before briefly calling things off a year later. They reunited on Valentine’s Day 2019, with Daisy being born 18 months later. (Orlando also shares son Flynn, 12, with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.)