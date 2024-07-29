Criminal Minds star Paget Brewster got candid about being “tempted” to get cosmetic surgery — but she still isn’t quite sure about it.

“I’m pretty happy about how I look without cosmetic surgery but I also get tempted to ‘be prettier,’” Brewster, 55, wrote via X on Saturday, July 27. “Lip injections, Botox, but IDk if I could really do it. I kinda like my face. And I fear neck surgery. Maybe I want your support. I love you guys.”

In the comments section, Brewster’s fans seemed supportive of whatever she decided to do, but many insisted that she already looks beautiful the way she is.

“You’re stunning. Aging is a privilege afforded to few; embrace it. It looks good on you,” one user shared, while another added, “Paget, no matter what, YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL! You make me look forward to aging beautifully like you do!”

Related: ‘Criminal Minds’ Cast: Then and Now Criminal Minds is back with a revival on Paramount+ titled Criminal Minds: Evolution — but fans have watched the cast change on and off screen since the procedural first debuted. In 2005, viewers were introduced to a group of criminal profilers who work for the FBI as members of its Behavioral Analysis Unit. The crime […]

Brewster, who has starred as Emily Prentiss on Criminal Minds since 2006, has previously shared her thoughts on aging and the pressure to get some form of cosmetic surgery.

“Hi guys. I’m excited about 2023!” the actress tweeted alongside a photo showing off her gray hair in January 2023. “It’s hard getting older and not doing injections or surgery but I choose that. I’m older. I’m still hard working, inquisitive and sexy. Very sexy.”

Brewster, who previously had jet black hair, debuted her gray hue on the spinoff Criminal Minds: Evolution, which aired two years after the initial show ended in 2020.

“I thought, ‘OK, when the show is over, I want to do other things and play different parts and maybe I’ll rock some gray hair,’” she explained on The Talk in November 2022. “It turns out that [the] prestige drama I want to be on is Criminal Minds: Evolution and I could [still] have the gray hair.”

Brewster’s costars have also been outspoken about loving her new hairdo, including A.J. Cook, who appears as Supervisory Special Agent Jennifer “JJ” Jareau.

Related: Everything to Know About ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Season 2: Will Spencer Reid... The Criminal Minds: Evolution cast is grabbing their go bags for season 2 — and a fan-favorite character might be making his long-awaited return. When Criminal Minds finished its 15-season run on CBS, fans still wanted more from the Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU) agents. Thanks to Paramount+, viewers got their wish. The spinoff series, Criminal […]

“Paget is such a champ — I call [this] her Prentiss 2.0,” Cook, 46, told TVLine in November 2022. “I really, really love this streaming version of Prentiss. There’s a little sass there and she’s got this beautiful silver gray hair now and it’s stunning. Just the confidence which exudes from her is really impressive.”

Season 2 of Criminal Minds: Evolution began airing in June and will conclude this August. The series features some returning cast members including Brewster, Cook, Joe Mantegna, Aisha Tyler, Kirsten Vangsness, Adam Rodriguez and Josh Stewart.