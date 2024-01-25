Paulina Porizkova managed to squeeze in one last vacation before heading to the hospital for double hip replacement surgery.

“From bikini to hospital chic …. Long overdue now- hip replacement,” Porizkova, 58, shared via Instagram on Thursday, January 25, alongside one photo of her in a bikini and another snap that showed her in a hospital bed.

The model went on to share that she was born with “congenital hip dysplasia,” which has caused the “cartilage” in her hips to be “worn out.” (According to the Mayo Clinic, hip dysplasia is when a hip socket doesn’t fully cover the ball portion of the upper thighbone, causing the joint to become partially or completely dislocated.)

“The three doctors I’ve visited all recoiled when they saw my x-rays,” Porizkova noted. “‘Well, it’s bone on bone,’ they exclaimed. ‘At least we know you’re good with pain tolerance!’ It’s so bad, in fact, that doing one hip at the time is pointless. It would actually impede the healing and mobility.”

Porizkova added that she had “one last vacation with old hips” and now must undergo her surgery.

“I have my [boyfriend] Jeff [Greenstein] at my side, my mom and papa Joe, my boys and a slew of friends volunteering to come and bring me soup,” Porizkova explained. (The model shares sons Jonathan, 30, and Oliver, 25, with late ex-husband Ric Ocasek.) “And even as I’m anxious about the surgery – in a general ‘surgery-is-not-how-I’d-like-to-spend-my-free-time’ – I’m so grateful this is a fixable problem!”

Porizkova concluded her post by sharing that she found a “doctor [she] really trusts” and also had an “amazing vacation.”

“And now — like my sis-in-law said — ‘Take a break from kicking ass and let everyone wait on YOU for a change!’ So, here I go,” she concluded.

Porizkova has previously been open about her health and how she copes with her changing body as she gets older.

In August 2023, Porizkova posted a video via Instagram where she showed herself with and without makeup as someone who has not had “fillers, Botox or surgery.”

“I have had lasers (ultherapy and Morpheus) and used SPF religiously since my early twenties. I have chosen not to put anything ‘into’ my face — but even with the fanciest creams and lasers that promise to restore some collagen — I am aging,” she explained at the time. “Some days I feel like it. I feel like my face has gained character even as it’s lost its youthful prettiness. And it seems a fair trade off. Other days (and this is mostly only if I do a photoshoot), I have to gulp some self acceptance, I have changed. Fortunately, this change also means being wiser. And bolder.”