Ree Drummond is getting candid about her body transformation.

The Pioneer Woman star, 54, took to Facebook on Tuesday, March 12, to set the record straight on rumors that she used Ozempic when she embarked on her weight loss journey in 2021.

Drummond, who said she shredded “some serious pounds” by making lifestyle changes, told fans that she’s “working on a big, big, big, comprehensive update about what’s happened to my bod since then, where I am now, and what I’m doing about it …”

She shared a revised blog post from 2021 “about the whole adventure,” noting, “I wrote an updated paragraph or two and added a couple of additional things I did NOT to do lose the weight…just in case it’s helpful!”

In the post, the blogger wrote that she “did not take Ozempic, Wegovy, or similar medications.”

While she denied personally using Ozempic, which is a diabetes medication that many celebrities have admitted to using for weight loss, Drummond didn’t shame people who did.

“I know they have been an absolute godsend for so many people; I have friends who’ve experienced incredible results,” she wrote. “For me, the simple, boring truth is that when I set out to lose weight in January of 2021, I had never heard of that class of drugs. And to be honest, if I had heard of them and had seen all the results that are out there, I might have been tempted to try them.”

She continued: “Today, even though I have gained a few pounds up and down, I still have not chosen that option — for various reasons I’ll write about in my upcoming update — but you’ll never hear a second of judgment from me about people who choose that direction!”

Drummond went on to share that she used exercise, eating fewer calories, weighing her food and eating less sugar to lose weight.

Within five months of changing her lifestyle, the Oklahoma native lost 38 pounds. “No gimmicks at all,” she said in a May 2021 TikTok video about her transformation. “I just cut calories, exercised more, lifted a lot of weights.”

In early 2022, she gave the public another update on her weight loss journey via Instagram.

“One year ago, on a dark and stormy night, I decided it was time for me to change a few dang habits and try to get healthier,” she wrote.“My kid was getting married a few months later, and also … I had no spring to my step and really wanted some.”

The Food Network personality updated her followers again in a February 2022 after losing nearly 20 more pounds.

“Today I feel stronger, more in balance (both physically and mentally), and I have more spring to my step,” she wrote in a blog post at the time. “After the experience of the past year, I feel better. I have more energy. I’m more motivated to take on projects and put things on the ol’ calendar. Feeling good bleeds over into all aspects of my life. And that has changed my outlook.”