Looks like Reese Witherspoon had a very happy birthday, indeed! To celebrate turning 37 on Friday, March 22, the Devil's Knot actress and husband Jim Toth left their kids at home and jetted off for the weekend to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where they enjoyed a little romance, rest, and relaxation.

The mom of three, who welcomed son Tennessee on Sept. 27, soaked up some south-of-the-border sun in a cute halter-style one-piece — the same striped bathing suit she rocked earlier this month on a girls-only getaway to Tulum, Mexico, with Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore. A source tells Us Weekly that the fair-skinned star was very vigilant about applying sunblock as she lounged by the pool with her CAA agent spouse.

According to an eyewitness, the couple started Witherspoon's birthday celebration by the private pool outside their room. They ventured out to the main pool to have lunch a little later in the afternoon, and then strolled hand-in-hand around the resort to admire the view.

"They talked a lot, and Reese was always smiling," the onlooker told Us. "She seemed to be enjoying the day."

That evening, the This Means War actress (also mom to daughter Ava, 13, and son Deacon, 9, her kids with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe) treated herself to a little pampering at the hotel's spa. When she returned, Toth was waiting with a candlelit dinner by the pool.

"It was a romantic setting," the insider said. "She seemed thrilled."

