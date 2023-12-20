After taking issue with Ozempic users, Real Housewives of New Jersey star Danielle Cabral has confirmed she had a tummy tuck.

Cabral, 38, showed off her sculpted figure via social media on Saturday, December 16, nearly one year after undergoing the surgery.

“After 2 C-sections, healthy dieting and INSANE workouts, there was nothing left that I could do to get rid of my excess skin,” Cabral captioned the post. “I would like to emphasize that I put in countless amounts of work and my body was in the best shape right before I had this procedure.”

She concluded: “Simply put, there was nothing left to do … unless I had the medical procedure known as a ‘tummy tuck.’”

Cabral’s reveal comes weeks after she commented on using Ozempic for weight loss.

“I was with somebody today, a very dear friend of mine, who actually needs [Ozempic] for medical reasons, and cannot get it because of this stupid, bulls—t behavior,” she said during a podcast episode of Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” on December 6, adding that people using it for weight loss should “Run on a f—king treadmill.”

As a result , her followers were quick to share their thoughts in her Instagram comments section.

“Maybe someone like yourself who shamed the Ozempic use as the easy way out should also apply that to yourself,” one social media user wrote. If it makes you feel good and makes you happy, that’s what matters. So if it applies to you, it should apply to all.”

Cabral replied: “Never shamed ozempic if used the right way..The issue for myself is there is no easy way out. That’s where my comment came from. Eating whatever you want, taking a pill and dropping a ton of weight is just not normal. If you eat unhealthy then your body will be unhealthy. That’s all.”

Other fans, meanwhile, praised Cabral for sharing her tummy tuck experience. “Thank you for being so honest about your journey! You’re beautiful inside and out!,” one gushed, while another added, “Damn girl your abs were awesome before but now they are 🔥 hot!”

Cabral also made a YouTube video of behind-the-scenes footage of her recovery process after the surgery in January.

“Surgery day! Let’s go!” she exclaimed at the time, noting that it was “helping me bring out the best.” After walking into the office, Cabral teared up and shared she was feeling “so nervous.”

After her operation, she noted that she was “extremely nauseous from the anesthesia” but not in “terrible” pain. “The pain for me is familiar because I had C-sections so I’m used to this pain … I just can’t stand up so I’m hunched.

The following week, she checked back in with fans about her progress. “I still have the drains in [which] sucks … I think I’m healing very well. It just sucks, I just wanna get back into normalcy.”

Weeks later, Cabral gushed about her new body. “Look at my waist!” she said while holding up a thumbs up and giggling. “No wrinkly skin.”