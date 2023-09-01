Money is no object when it comes to Rachel Fuda’s nighttime skincare routine. To see how the Real Housewives of New Jersey star fights aging and cystic acne, watch the exclusive video above or keep reading.

Tried and True

“I’m going to moisturize with Vaseline Intensive Care, Advanced Repair, the unscented one,” the New Jersey native explained of her routine, which kicks off with a body shower. “This is my absolute favorite moisturizer, and I order it by the cases on Amazon.”

Luxurious Cleansing

“So the first thing that I do is I go in with a La Mer foaming cleanser, and it’s a little pricey. It’s $90 for the bottle,” she said.

Sensitive Skincare

“Now that my skin is nice and clean, I go in with SkinCeuticals Retinol 1.0. I do not use retinol every night, I only use it probably two to three days a week,” Fuda told Us. “For those of you who don’t know, retinol is only supposed to be at night. Vitamin C in the morning, and then retinol at night.”

Anti-Aging

“I’m going to go in with the last step, which is a SkinCeuticals Triple Lipid Restore. So this is anti-aging, and it’s supposed to help reinforce the barrier of visible lines and help accelerated aging. You always want to try to get your neck with whatever you’re doing too,” she advised.

Under-Eye

“I go in with this eye cream, which is by Revision Eyecare. I got this from my dermatologist, and it’s D.E.J eye cream, and it has this applicator on the end. So you press this, and then work it around your eyes,” Fuda demonstrated.

Finishing Touch

“Then, if I have any breakouts, I can never go wrong with Clean and Clear,” she noted. “The Persa- Gel 10 has benzoyl peroxide in it.”