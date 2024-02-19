Rob Lowe opened up about his concerns regarding the use of Ozempic and other weight loss drugs.

“I see people who are taking all the new weight loss drugs and that’s great, and it’s really changed their lives. But my concern always is, ‘OK now what?’” Lowe, 59, told People on Monday, February 19. “What’s the plan for the longevity of everything?”

Lowe explained that he’s less concerned about “diets” and more focused on maintaining a healthy “lifestyle,” but still has quite the sweet tooth.

“I’m trying to be even more disciplined now as I’m older just because as you get older, you need to watch what you eat even more than when you were younger,” he said. “So I tried to cut sugar completely as my new year’s resolution. And now I’m figuring, OK, that’s not sustainable for me, but how do I really watch my sugar consumption?”

Over the past few years, Ozempic has made waves in Hollywood as stars have gotten candid about their experience on the diabetes medication to help them quickly shed weight. The injections are typically used to aid Type 2 diabetes patients in lowering their blood sugar.

Lowe is far from the first celebrity to share his thoughts on utilizing the drug for weight loss purposes. Tracy Morgan and Amy Schumer have said they used Ozempic, while Marie Osmond exclusively told Us Weekly in January that she doesn’t think medications like Ozempic and Mounjaro are “long-term effective.”

“I think you have to learn that food is not your enemy and you have to do it the right way. That’s my personal opinion,” she said. “And it’s healthier that way. I totally believe in health and taking care of your heart and your organs and keeping this machine that we have that houses our soul healthy.”

Dr. Terry Dubrow told Us in January that he gave Mounjaro a whirl and experienced nausea within the first couple days of every weekly injection. Despite the side effects, the plastic surgeon, who is married to Real Housewives of Orange County’s Heather Dubrow, continued to sing the drug’s praises, noting that the side effects weren’t too problematic for him in the long run.

“I went off it just because I wanted to eat again,” he quipped.