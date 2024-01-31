Despite the controversy surrounding Ozempic, Dr. Terry Dubrow shut down the idea that it’s dangerous, revealing what he thinks people should be more cautious about instead.

“I have news for you. Tylenol is more dangerous than these drugs. Tylenol is one of the most dangerous drugs you can take,” Dubrow, 65, claims in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly while chatting about the eighth season of Botched, currently airing on E!.

The plastic surgeon continues: “In fact, there’s been an epidemic of liver failure from Tylenol. So the FDA has put out a thing about, ‘Do not let your patients take this much Tylenol.’” (Taking too much acetaminophen is the most common cause of acute liver failure in the U.S., according to Mayo Clinic. The FDA recommends following dosage instructions from your doctor or the manufacturer’s label.)

While Ozempic was created as a Type 2 diabetes medication, celebrities like Tracy Morgan and Amy Schumer have candidly revealed they’ve used semaglutide injections to rapidly shed weight.

Even though Ozempic has recently become en vogue, Dubrow — who’s been a champion of the drug — explains that this weight loss method is nothing new.

“These drugs have been around for about 10 years now, and they have been studied completely,” he says, alleging that the drug is “the biggest medical breakthrough in history.”

While taking Ozempic, some users have discussed negative gastrointestinal side effects they’ve faced as well as dropping to an unhealthy weight. Dubrow has heard the criticism, but notes that he thinks the side effects are “worth it” for those who are overweight.

Dubrow reveals he went on the drug Mounjaro, which is similar to Ozempic. He shares he experienced nausea within the first couple days of every weekly injection.

Despite his favorable reviews of the drug, Dubrow has stopped taking it himself — but the side effects weren’t the reason why. “I went off it just because I wanted to eat again,” he shares.

The plastic surgeon, who is married to The Real Housewives of Orange County star Heather Dubrow, notes that weight loss drugs like Mounjaro and Ozempic are safe, but “you have to learn how to use” them.

“The thing we don’t really understand is you don’t need diabetic doses and it’s being prescribed in diabetic doses,” he tells Us. “You probably should just stay on a low dose or go off it once you lose your weight.”

Terry also addresses the idea that a user’s body wouldn’t maintain the weight loss. He points out that “if you go off your diet and your exercise routine, you’re also going to gain weight back.”

“It’s really good as a reset, or you get down to the body weight you want, you either stay on it, on a low dose, or you go off it and say, ‘OK, I’m going to make better food choices,’” he shares.

When he’s not defending the use of Ozempic and similar weight loss drugs, Terry is starring in Botched, which he teases is “different” this season.

“This is my favorite season,” he says. “I actually thought we’d have a lot more complications than we did. We were sort of saying, ‘OK, we’re taking on these impossible cases.’ We’re going to have complications. There’s going to be some botch by the Botched doctors this season, which is so scary when you think about it, but I think you’ve got to watch.”

Botched season 8 airs on E! Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi