Abs are here! Ronnie Ortiz-Magro takes his physical health seriously — especially after his 2019 stint at HeadWaters holistic treatment center in West Palm Beach, Florida, to deal with alcohol abuse and depression.

“They did a lot of self-care there,” he told Us Weekly exclusively of his month at the facility. “So it’s really about taking care of yourself, eating healthy, going to the gym is a big one.”

In the exclusive video above Ortiz-Magro, 34, demonstrates his five simple go-to exercise moves: box jumps for legs, push-ups for biceps, shoulders and pecs, Russian twists for core and transverse abdominals, battle ropes for upper body and cardiovascular benefits and the foam roller to stretch it all out.

If you’re stuck at home and feeling sluggish, try some of the Jersey Shore Family Reunion star’s easy workouts.