



Rumer Willis is finally starting to feel better after being sidelined and “broken down” by an “unknown stomach condition” for the last couple of weeks.

The Empire actress, 31, opened up about her medical ordeal in an Instagram post on Thursday, August 15, sharing a photo of herself in bed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rumer Willis (@rumerwillis) on Aug 15, 2019 at 9:31am PDT

“This was me yesterday. Exhausted, Overwhelmed and Broken Down,” she captioned the pic. “I had just gotten off the phone with my sister after having a full little kid meltdown. Sobbing about how I was so tired and feeling helpless. I have been sick almost the entire month of August that started with food poisoning to then an unknown stomach problem where I haven’t been able to eat because when I do it feels like my stomach is on fire to the flu that turned into a sinus infection.”

She added: “I felt helpless and scared and so utterly overwhelmed. I felt like time was just drifting by and I was trapped in a body that didn’t want to work with me.”

The tides turned for Rumer, the eldest daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, after she changed her perspective: “I have been in so much pain and kept trying to fight it and be angry and sad, but what I realized was that I was trying to control it. I was listening to my body or what it needed and was just trying to control how I felt and when I felt it. I did some compassionate self forgiveness for any judgements I was holding against myself or my body for not behaving the [way] I wanted it to and really just allowed myself to be exactly where I was at and let go. And I woke up this morning feeling a little better and feeling much more integrated in myself because I was no longer at war within. I am by no means 100% yet but getting there.”

She went on: “I wanted to share this because I think it’s important for me to share not just the fun great parts of my life but also the tough ones too because we are all just doing the best we can with the tools we have.”

The former Dancing With the Stars champion mentioned that it’s her birthday on Friday, August 16, and wrote, “I wanted to start my new year letting go of mindsets, beliefs and old stories that no longer serve me.”

And she offered the same wisdom to her followers: “I encourage you as you move forward with [your] day, week or even month allow yourself to let go of the control of the outcome, control of the expectations of how it should go or look, and let go of whatever story you are making up about yourself if it doesn’t turn out the way you planned. It’s all happening for you not to you…. Anyway for any that this resonates I hope it helped and if it’s not for you love to you anyway.”

“Thank you for allowing me to share myself,” Rumer concluded. “Love Rue.”

