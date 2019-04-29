Should have listened to Demi Moore! Rumer Willis joins Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Party Challenge for their Mother’s Day special and gets asked the tough questions – surrounded by A-listers. Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart are joined by Octavia Spencer, Fergie, Toya Wright and Willis, who enjoy sipping mimosas while answering fan questions.

“Your mom would freak out if she found out blank about you,” the Masked Singer alum, 30, reads in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of the special. After thinking about it for a minute, Willis reveals something her mom already spazzed over!

“She definitely freaked out the first time I showed her I have tattoos,” the Broadway star says. “I have tons. I’m getting a lot of them removed actually so I probably should have listened to her!”

With that, she turns to the audience and adds, “Heads up, listen to your moms!”

Moore has three daughters with ex-husband Bruce Willis: Rumer, Scout, 27, and Tallulah, 25.

For more from Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Party Challenge’s Mother’s Day special, including Spencer explaining the birds and bees, watch the exclusive video above!

Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Party Challenge airs on VH1 Wednesday, May 1, at 10 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!