Rupert Everett has no plans to use Ozempic despite admitting that he has a self-described “big tummy.”

Speaking to The Times of London for a profile published on Saturday, September 28, the 65-year-old British actor slammed certain side effects of the controversial weight loss drug.

“Did you see Robbie Williams in that documentary where he wore his underwear? He just looked very weird,” Everett quipped. “Everyone on Ozempic, their necks look weird.”

Williams, 50, looked back on his years in the spotlight as a pop star in a namesake Netflix docuseries that aired in 2023. At the time, he confirmed that he lost more than 25 pounds by taking “something like Ozempic.”

Related: Celebrities Who've Spoken About Ozempic for Weight Loss Ozempic has become a hot topic when it comes to weight loss — with some stars confirming they have used the drug while others denied it. Chelsea Handler admitted during a January 2023 episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast that she unknowingly took the Type 2 diabetes medication, which is traditionally used to improve […]

Ozempic, Wegovy and other similar semaglutides are commonly prescribed to adults with conditions including high blood pressure or type 2 diabetes to help manage weight. Many celebrities have tried such medications as a way to slim down quickly, but doctors have warned against its use for casual weight loss.

Everett, meanwhile, tries not to harp on his body image.

“I only look in the mirror when I shave and that’s it,” the My Best Friend’s Wedding actor revealed to the outlet. “I don’t like looking at myself anymore. I used to love it.”

Everett’s weight struggles also impact his style. He told the Times that he wanted to wear a tracksuit to his wedding to his longtime partner, Henrique, earlier this year.

“None of my suits fit me anymore,” he explained to the outlet. “But, I wasn’t allowed [to go casual]. So I wore a suit with my tummy pulled in but also overflowing.”

Related: Celebrities' Weight Loss and Transformations Shocking, indeed! Some celebs seek out extreme methods to shed pounds, while others transform with the aid of healthier methods. From Rosie O'Donnell's and Jordin Sparks' respective 50 pound weight losses to Biggest Loser winner Rachel Frederickson's whopping 155 lighter frame, see before and after pictures of celebrities' weight loss transformations.

Everett further gushed about his quintessentially English life with his husband, an accountant whom he first met at the gym, in the profile. They split time between an apartment in Holborn and a secondary property in Wiltshire.

“[In Holborn, we live] in an 18th-century house and it’s gorgeous,” Everett marveled. “A Waitrose [grocery store] came to the Brunswick Centre, which completely changed everything in a matter of months.”

The couple is primarily based in Wiltshire to take care of the actor’s ailing mother, who suffers from dementia.

“After my dad died, I came back to England [from America] and she wanted to stay where she was living but couldn’t figure it out financially. So we moved in but not together. We divided it,” Everett told The Times. “She lives in one bit and I live in the other. This way, you can keep things going and make sure everything is all right. … She doesn’t move very much. We have lunch every day. But it’s worked out really well. She has a carer and it hasn’t worried her at all to lose her memory.”