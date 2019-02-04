



Keeping it au natural! Sara and Erin Foster sat down with Stylish to celebrate their partnership with CVS Pharmacy — in which they created a limited-edition T-shirt to celebrate the ground-breaking Beauty Mark initiative, which is all about leading positive change around transparency in beauty with 100% of the sales supporting Girls Inc.

The two sisters dished on how they keep it real on Instagram, their tips for taking the perfect bikini photo and the one thing they’d never do when it comes to their posts.

“We are so on board with not perpetuating this completely sort of unattainable beauty that people think is real when really it’s completely altered,” Sara explained. “Erin and I take a lot of pride in always reminding our followers like, “Guys, this is a filter. It’s not actually what my skin looks like.”

And while the mom of two admits to removing dark circles from her eyes in a selfie, both women say they’d never edit their bodies in a picture. “I would never alter my body ever. That is such a dangerous slope,” she continued.

When they do decide to post a more revealing photo, the Barely Famous stars say they prepare by hitting the gym or while working out with The Mirror, an interactive home gym device.

“We’re really into The Mirror and we go to the gym as well. We like to do a combo. We go to the gym three days a week and then on our off days, when we don’t go to the gym and I’m sitting in my office and realize that I’ve gone three hours without moving, there’s a Mirror right behind me and I’ll do 15 minutes of abs or something,” Erin dished.

Besides staying in shape, the two women do have a couple makeup secrets to help them feel their ultimate best too. “When I was in Hawaii, I used this Super Goop tinted sunscreen and I put it on my butt every day and it made me feel a little bit more confident,” Sara told Stylish.

As for Erin? “I love getting a spray tan. I’m painfully pale and I try to focus more on the caption,” she said. “A lot of time I’ll choose to post a picture where I’m not wearing a lot of makeup or I’m wearing a hoodie and sweats, but I have something funny to put with it and that’s always the goal for me. No one really wants to see me look hot, so it’s less pressure,” she joked.

