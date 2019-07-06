Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi showed off her post-baby body in a bikini five weeks after giving birth to her third child, Angelo.

“Ready for the weekend,” the Jersey Shore star, 31, captioned a mirror selfie on Friday, July 5, that showed her wearing a multicolored bikini top and ruched, high-waisted black bottom along with a knit cover-up from her Snooki Shop. “Thank you to my SNOOKINI’S for covering up mawma’s post partum body & trouble areas.”

“Gorgeous mama! Doesn’t even look like you just had a baby!” one fan commented on the post. “You look fabulous Snooki!” another wrote.

The MTV star — who welcomed son Angelo on May 30 and shares two older kids, Lorenzo, 6, and Giovanna, 4, with husband Jionni LaValle — also shared a bikini selfie last month but candidly admitted she was still wearing her post-partum diaper.

She also detailed the less desirable side effects of giving birth on Instagram, writing, “My boobs are leaking and pulsating, my butthole is sore and my cramps are unbearable & I’m still wearing a diaper the size of Texas. Postpartum is a bitch.”

Snooki also clapped back at mom-shamers who criticized her for saying she wanted to get back to the gym asap.

“Receiving backlash because I can’t wait to get in the gym and get fit again? Everyone is entitled to their own opinion, but don’t attack me for wanting to become strong and fit again after my pregnancy,” she wrote. “I’m allowed to look on the bright side of things and want to get back into shape. Don’t punish me for that.”

The How Far Is Tattoo Far? host, who is breastfeeding her son, also shared a video on her Instagram Stories on Saturday, July 6, that showed her with Angelo. “I love the bond breastfeeding gives for me and my little man. He’s def a mawmas boy.”

