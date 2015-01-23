And that’s how it’s done! As part of Us Weekly’s annual Best Diets issue, celebrity trainer Anna Kaiser has revealed how to get sculpted Hollywood arms and now, she’s revealing exclusively with Us Weekly, how to get the perfect sculpted booty like clients Sofia Vergara, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kelly Ripa.

Kaiser, founder of AKT InMOTION, promises if you do each move daily, you’ll have a derriere just like the stars!

“Sofia loves this move,” Kaiser explains of the first exercise, “Swing It.” After completing the Modern Family star’s fave toner, move on to the “Burning Man Bridge,” which Kaiser hails a “total booty buster.” Finish up with the “Twisting Booty Buster.” Says Kaiser, “It’s the perfect pre-red carpet move!”

And the best part?

“The amazing thing about this workout is you don’t need any equipment which means no excuses,” Kaiser tells Us. “Do them every single day, any where you are. Get down and burn out those muscles!”

Watch the video above to learn the moves and for more tips pick up a copy of Kaiser's new workout DVD Happy Hour.

