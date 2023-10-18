Susan Sullivan surprised fans earlier this month after undergoing a mystery surgery — and later revealing that she is battling cancer.

“Life’s surprising little turns try to be ready for them with humor and hope. On we go,” Sullivan, 80, wrote via X on Monday, October 16.

The Castle alum — who played Martha Rodgers on the hit ABC show from 2009 to 2016 — shared a photo from the hospital. Sullivan didn’t share any details at the time, but stood strong in a hospital gown, wearing a yellow face mask. She held onto an IV drip pole in one hand and gripped an oxygen cart in the other.

One day later, Sullivan updated her fans on her condition and gave a little more insight into her health battle. “Thanks for all the lovely comments and concerns,” she wrote via X on Tuesday, October 17, adding, “I had lung cancer.”

The Emmy nominee confirmed that the “surgery was successful,” noting that “the healing process is a struggle.”

Sullivan concluded her message — which featured a picture of a red car driving alongside an autumn tree-filled road — with a shout-out to her followers. “Thanks, glad you’re out there! #friends,” she wrote.

The actress received an outpouring of love from her fans, some of which have been watching her since her soap opera days. “Ooh no 😢. Wish you speedy recovery and will watch Falcon Crest today in your honor. <3,” one fan wrote in the comments after seeing Sullivan’s hospital snap.

Sullivan made a name for herself as a soap star in 1970, when she began playing Nancy Condon on A World Apart. She went on to star in Another World from 1971 to 1975 before portraying Maggie on Falcon Crest from 1981 to 1989.

In the late ‘90s and early 2000s, Sullivan played Kitty Montgomery on Dharma & Greg. Most recently, she gained attention for her role as Richard Castle’s (Nathan Fillion) mom, Martha, on Castle, which ran for eight seasons.

“I hope you’ll be back to new ASAP! I’ve always loved any performance you’ve given us,” one fan replied via X on Monday. “My favorite, will be, Castle’s Mom. She was a delight! I loved MARTHA! I wish you all the best. 💜🏰👠💋.”