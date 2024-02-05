1000-Lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton is standing up for herself after receiving negative comments about her body.

On Monday, February 5, Slaton, 37, reacted in a TikTok video to the comment, “Just a question not trying to be rude, but do you know if your chin flap will go away.”

“You say you’re not trying to be rude, but why on earth would you ask this in the first place?” the TLC personality replied, adding that her “chin flap” is “excess skin” and will go away after she gets skin removal surgery.

Slaton went on to explain that she “doesn’t know” yet when she’s getting the surgery but noted that it’s “rude by asking and pointing [her excess skin] out.”

“Can’t I live my life without y’all judging me, making fun of me for every little freaking thing?” the reality star asked in the clip. “I can’t duet a friend without y’all thinking I’m trying to bang them. I can’t be happy and smile without y’all judging me because my teeth are missing.”

Slaton admitted that she felt “hurt” and “bothered” by receiving similar messages daily.

“Sometimes y’all don’t understand what people are going through,” Slaton shared. “I’m very insecure. I hide it because I don’t want people to think I’m weak and I truly am weak. And calling me a turkey or talking about my face … it bothers me. I’m human.”

Slaton added that she wishes people “would just understand” that hate comments could “send somebody over the edge” and even lead to suicide.

“I’m not that way. I used to be,” she noted. “I used to be very suicidal before I went to rehab and lost all this weight. I just want people to realize that hating is not OK.”

Tammy, who has appeared on TLC’s 1000-Lb Sisters with sister Amy Slaton since January 2020, has previously defended herself when it comes to comments about her body.

Last month, Tammy posted a TikTok video after a user commented that it looked like she had “gained a few pounds.”

“I haven’t gained any weight,” Tammy responded, adding that it was probably just the camera angle.

Tammy has continued to document her weight loss journey on her reality series and on social media. Since beginning the show, Tammy has lost more than 400 pounds after undergoing bariatric surgery and spending 14 months in a weight loss rehab center.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.