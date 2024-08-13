Tyler Baltierra is proud of his body as he continues his fitness transformation.

After posting a shirtless selfie in nothing but trunk underwear, the Teen Mom star decided to defend his NSFW picture and make it clear his wife, Catelynn Lowell, fully supports the posts.

“Just so everyone is aware, my wife @CatelynnMTV fully endorses me posting my workout progress lol. She’s proud of me,” Baltierra, 32, wrote via his Instagram Story on Monday, August 12. “IDK what the difference is between every other guy/fitness influencer posting their progress & me (besides them all looking a lot better & being in an uncovered speedo) but that’s about it!”

After placing a hand over mouth blushing emoji on his private parts, Baltierra reiterated that he didn’t see what all the fuss was about.

Related: Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell’s Relationship Timeline Stronger together! From middle school sweethearts to married MTV stars, Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra are committed to making their relationship work. After more than a decade together, the couple has overcome many ups and downs, including breakups, makeups, living apart and becoming parents. After meeting in the 7th grade, the pair began dating in […]

“I even covered myself with a funny emoji,” he wrote. “Like come on guys, let loose a little.”

Lowell, 32, also reshared the post on her Instagram Story before adding, “Yaasss.”

Back in June, Baltierra gave Us Weekly an exclusive glimpse into his physical transformation. While hitting the gym five days a week is part of the work, it’s only one element of the winning lifestyle.

“All I do is track my calories. I show up to the gym every day, five days a week. That’s it,” he told Us. “I make sure I meditate, and I make sure to stay centered, and that’s all I do. Keep the body moving!”

According to Baltierra, working out is his “number one medication” to maintain his mental health. Another bonus is that his wife remains a big supporter.

Impressed by her husband’s progress over the years, Lowell decided to create an OnlyFans account for fans to follow Baltierra. In less than a year, the account made more than $250,000 dollars.

“She’s the mastermind behind the whole thing,” Baltierra said. “It keeps growing. It keeps getting bigger. I don’t really ask too much. I’m just like, ‘Hey, what are the numbers looking like?’ I see the report and I’m like, ‘Cool. … I can’t believe it, but, OK, cool.’”

Related: ‘Teen Mom’ Dads Pen Heartfelt Letters to Their Children The dads of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter are ready to celebrate their kids this Father’s Day weekend. For several years, reality stars including Tyler Baltierra, Gary Shirley, Sean Austin, Zach Davis and Taylor McKinney have allowed MTV cameras to follow the highs and lows of fatherhood. While the road has been filled with surprises, […]

While he doesn’t have a specific fitness goal in mind, Baltierra simply hopes he can stay focused on his health while also being a good husband and father to his four daughters. He and Lowell share Carly, 15, (who they placed for adoption in 2009) Novalee, 9, Vaeda, 5, and Rya, 2.

“I’m just trying to keep evolving,” he told Us. “I’m physically evolving. I want to keep the evolution going. I’ve struggled being the scrawny kid my whole life, and I’m just trying to grow up a little bit.”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on MTV Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.