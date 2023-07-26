Teen Mom fans can thirst over Tyler Baltierra’s body transformation on OnlyFans — but it is all PG.

“Y’all we aren’t doing anything sexual on OnlyFans lmaooo!!!” Baltierra’s wife, Catelynn Lowell, wrote via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, July 25. “Please we got kids! I would never lol, but if you want to see what we are posting then click the link! #noshame #hothusbandalert.”

Lowell, 31, runs her husband’s account, per a bio written on the social media platform. “I’m just here to show off my fine ass husband! 🤤😱,” she penned on his profile.

Baltierra, 31, further clarified the types of photos that they planned to share on OnlyFans, noting there would be nothing NSFW.

“To be completely fair, I’m NOT doing porn at all! Cate is just sharing the stuff that I personally send to her,” Baltierra — who shares four daughters with Lowell, the eldest of whom was adopted by Brandon and Teresa Davis upon her birth — wrote via his Instagram Story on Wednesday, July 26. “There’s no sex involved or even videos on the page she’s running.”

He continued: “I didn’t go to a porn production company, hire adult film stars & crew, have sex on camera, pretend that it was some ‘leaked’ personal footage or make genital molds to sell. Cate is being completely transparent & honest about it all. It’s just a wife sharing photos of her husband, that’s literally it!”

Baltierra’s new enterprise comes in the middle of his years-long weight loss journey.

“I’ve been eating healthy for about 7 months (no processed foods/low carbs/no sugar) but I’ve only been working out for 3 of those months & I’m finally starting to see results from it,” he wrote via Instagram in September 2018.

Nearly four years later, the MTV star dropped 24 pounds while maintaining his muscle strength. “I’m pretty happy with the results. It makes me even more pumped to see how the next cut goes after I’m done bulking again,” Baltierra wrote via Instagram in August 2022. “I did decide to shift my goals a little & focus more on aesthetics/muscle building for this next bulk cycle, rather than strength building (like I was doing before). I still have a long way to go until I reach my ultimate goal, but I promised myself that I would post more about my fitness journey, because It helps keep me accountable.”

As Baltierra continued sharing his fitness progress via social media, Lowell can’t resist thirsting over his slim physique. “Ayeeee my sexy man 😍😍😍,” she replied to his Instagram pic on Sunday, July 23, alongside four drooling emojis.