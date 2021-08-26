Catelynn Lowell Teases 'Thirsty Girls' Commenting on Tyler Baltierra's Pics

Proud wifey! Teen Mom alum Catelynn Lowell has been totally supportive of her husband, Tyler Baltierra, showing off his weight loss progress — but she had a few words for the “thirsty” responses to his shirtless snaps.

Baltierra, 29, showed off his body transformation via Instagram on Monday, August 23, writing, “I won’t ever stop fighting even when my body is bleeding broken & all bruised stumbling. It will not inhibit my journey. I’ll just keep rising & learning while adapting any strategy needed to reach my peak of victory … #FitnessJourney #WritingIsHealing #WritingIsMotivating ✍🏻.”

Proud of her longtime love’s progress, Lowell, also 29, commented on his post, “Heyyyyy sexyyyyyy 🤤🤤🤤🤤🤤🤤🤤🤤🤤.”

She later added another comment after seeing all sorts of admiration he had received from fans, writing, “All these thirsty girls on here 😂😂😂😂 STAY wishing because this is what I sleep next to every night and forever!!! 🥰🤞😬 #gtfoh.”

Baltierra has documented his weight loss transformation on social media for more than a year.

“YEAR 1 DOWN,” the MTV personality captioned before-and-after pics in June. “165lbs on the left (Me in 2020 when I started) & 199lbs on the right (Me Now) & still in the process of shredding my fat % down. My goal was to gain as much much muscle mass as I could with the least amount of fat as possible. I’m not exactly where I want to be yet, but I have to remind myself to appreciate the journey & acknowledge where I started from. I can’t wait to see what year 2 looks like! 💪🏻😝🤘🏻😏.”

One month later, his wife commented on another buff photo, “Yep! That’s mine 🤤🔥🔥😍😍😍.”

The reality stars first started dating when they were in middle school in 2005. When Lowell got pregnant with their first child, Carly, now 12, the pair were featured on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant in 2009. As the series continued, Lowell gave birth and the duo subsequently decided to place Carly up for adoption.

After briefly splitting in 2013, the pair tied the knot in August 2015, seven months after welcoming their daughter Novalee.

“Couples go through ups and downs,” Lowell exclusively told Us Weekly in May 2018 after rumors that she and Baltierra had hit another rough patch. “We are a solid couple.”

The pair welcomed their third daughter, Vaeda, in February 2019 and announced Lowell’s fourth pregnancy two years later following a previous miscarriage.

“This rainbow was worth the storm,” the MTV star captioned an Instagram photo of Novalee and Vaeda wearing “big sister” T-shirts in February. “Baby Baltierra coming soon.”

