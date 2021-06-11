Big gains! Teen Mom star Tyler Baltierra showed off the results of his year-long fitness transformation, celebrating his new muscles with side by side photos.

“YEAR 1 DOWN! 165lbs on the left (Me in 2020 when I started) & 199lbs on the right (Me Now) & still in the process of shredding my fat [percent] down,” the MTV personality, 29, captioned an Instagram post on Thursday, June 10. “My goal was to gain as much much muscle mass as I could with the least amount of fat as possible.”

The Michigan native continued: “I’m not exactly where I want to be yet, but I have to remind myself to appreciate the journey & acknowledge where I started from. I can’t wait to see what year 2 looks like! 💪🏻😝🤘🏻😏 #IAmMyOnlyCompetition #FitnessJourney #FitnessTransformation.”

His wife, Catelynn Lowell, cheered him on in the comments, writing, “Congratulations baby!! I admire your hard work and dedication.”

The high school sweethearts-turned-spouses tied the knot in 2015 after dating on and off for 10 years. They share daughters Novalee, 6, and Vaeda, 2, and are currently expecting their fourth child.

Lowell, 29, and Baltierra previously placed their firstborn child, Carly, now 11, up for adoption. During the season 9 reunion of Teen Mom OG, which aired earlier this year, the couple opened up about the unique power dynamic between them and their daughter’s adoptive parents.

“I feel like whatever happens, I have to kind of, like, filter through Brandon and Teresa first,” Baltierra explained. “I don’t trust what I’m gonna say sometimes. It’s just very difficult to navigate and feel close in a relationship when you have to second guess your approach and delivery all the time. It’s anxiety. … Me and Catelynn have talked about it many times, we’re almost 30 now and we still feel, like, this inferior position.”

At the time, Lowell added, “In the snap of a finger, they could take [our access to her] away.”

Two years prior, Baltierra said Carly’s adoption was the “hardest decision” he and Lowell ever made, but asserted that their little girl “deserved” better than what they could have given her when she arrived in 2011.

After suffering a miscarriage in November 2020, the reality stars announced in February that baby No. 4 is on the way. The same month, they revealed they’re having another daughter. “While we wanted a boy since this is our last, as long as she’s healthy though that’s really all that matters,” Lowell said at the time.

Though their upcoming arrival may be their final biological child, the pair previously told Us Weekly that they’ve “discussed” expanding their family through adoption.

“Most definitely,” Lowell said in January. “But who knows at this time? … It’s just up to the universe right now. Whatever happens, will happen, I guess, in its own time. I don’t know when that will be.”