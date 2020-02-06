Take that, parenting police! Catelynn Lowell showed off her 5-year-old daughter Novalee’s pink hair with pride.

“Thank you so much @stephanie.atmospherehairstudio for making Novas rainbow hair come true!!!” the Teen Mom OG star, 27, captioned a Wednesday, February 5, Instagram upload. “(Calm down y’all it’s not her hair that’s dyed) we added some colored hair.”

In the social media upload, the little one looked at her curled locks in the mirror while holding a stuffed animal. A few pink strands blended into her blonde hair on the left side.

“Super cute! Cool girl,” Lowell’s Teen Mom OG costar Cheyenne Floyd commented on the picture, while Gary Shirley’s wife, Kristina Shirley added, “Absolutely beautiful, Nova! [My daughter] Emilee would be so jealous of your hair.”

In July 2019, Jessica Simpson’s 7-year-old daughter, Maxwell, dyed the ends of her hair pink — and when mom-shamers criticized the new style, Pink came to Simpson’s defense.

“I heard people were bummed on Jessica Simpson for letting her seven-year-old get her hair colored,” the Grammy winner, 39, captioned an Instagram photo of her 8-year-old daughter, Willow, the following month. “So we thought we’d share what we did yesterday. #bluehairdontcare #getyourownkids #parentpoliceareactuallyjustlonelysadpeople.”

As for Lowell, the MTV personality has defended her parenting decisions multiple times over the years. Five months after she gave birth to her and Tyler Baltierra’s now-11-month-old daughter, Vaeda, in February 2019, the Conquering Chaos author opened up about her difficult breast-feeding journey.

“People always speak about the great things of nursing (and it’s an amazing thing) but I spoke about how hard it was for me and people want to tear me down because of that?” Lowell captioned a July 2019 Instagram post. “What you say doesn’t affect me because my Vaeda is happy, healthy, chunky, smiley and best of all, FED!”

The Michigan native added at the time: “Mom is also mentally healthy and able to connect and bond with baby still!! Stop PUSHING girls to feel like that HAVE to breastfeed or they are not just as good of a mother! In my opinion #fedisbest and we need to support moms in whatever they choose.”

