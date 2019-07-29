



Backing his wife! Tyler Baliterra supported Catelynn Lowell’s decision to stop breast-feeding their daughter Vaeda.

“Vaeda is the happiest, healthiest little baby I have ever seen,” Baltierra, 27, tweeted on Sunday, July 28. “So, a little advice to all of you ‘Pinterest Perfect Parents,’ if that baby didn’t develop in your uterus, you don’t have a right to say what’s best for that baby. PERIOD. #FedIsBest #MomsKnowBest.”

The reality star posted this alongside a clip from Sunday’s Teen Mom OG episode when his wife, also 27, announced that she didn’t want to breast-feed anymore.

“It’s hard,” the Conquering Chaos author told her husband while holding their infant. “People always post the wonderful things about breast-feeding, which is wonderful … but they don’t mention that you have your kid stuck to you for 24 hours or you’re afraid they’re not getting enough or they want to eat 60 times a day or about the bleeding nipples.”

She went on to say, “[With] nursing, it’s hard for me to even schedule my own therapy because it’s an hour and a half there. I could take her with me and nurse when I’m there.”

Although the reality star was worried that people would see her decision as “selfish,” she felt satisfied that Vaeda had received all the “antibodies and proteins” she needed during their early days of breast-feeding.

Baltierra agreed, telling Lowell, “You’re a great mom. You’re going to do whatever is best for you and the baby, period.”

Us Weekly broke the news in February that the MTV personalities welcomed their baby girl. Vaeda joined older sister Novalee, who arrived in 2015. The couple also welcomed Carolyn, 10, in 2009 and placed her for adoption.

They wed in Michigan in 2015.

