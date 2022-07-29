'Teen Mom' Cuties! Tyler Baltierra, Catelynn Lowell's Sweetest Family Pics

Teen Mom legends! Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell’s romance has continued to grow as they expanded their family.

After the 16 and Pregnant alum found out she and Baltierra were expecting their first child, the pair eventually decided to place Carly, born in 2009, up for adoption with Brandon Davis and Teresa Davis.

“I remember just staring at her while she was sleeping, like, ‘Oh, my God, I can’t bring a kid into this craziness,’” Baltierra recalled during a November 2021 appearance on the “Reality Life With Kate Casey” podcast. “At that time, my dad was with her mom, they were both using [drugs], it was just kind of wild and unpredictable and crazy. So for me, it was just pure panic. … We both kind of looked around. Like, it was just natural without any words. It was, like, a feeling. From then on, we just kind of knew adoption was just the right thing to do.”

The Michigan natives — who wed in 2015 — went on to welcome daughters Novalee, Vaeda and Rya in 2015, 2019 and 2021, respectively.

“You do get sad having more children after [adoption]. But then it does ease the pain of not knowing at all what [raising Carly] was like,” Baltierra told host Kate Casey during the podcast interview. “When we saw Nova get older … we [went] back to old pictures that Teresa sent us when [Carly] was that same age and it helped a little bit.”

As the Conquering Chaos authors raise their youngest daughters, they’ve remained in touch with Carly and the Davises.

“They are her parents. They get to make all the decisions for her and rightfully so,” Lowell exclusively told Us Weekly in October 2021. “Relationships are hard any which way. So it’s just all about, like, growing and learning and maneuvering.”

Carly is even familiar with her little sisters. “We have sent her mom and dad pictures and stuff like that,” the Teen Mom OG star told Us at the time. “She’s seen her, but not in person yet.”

While Lowell and Baltierra focus on their little ones, they already have future babies on the brain.

“We have discussed it,” the semi-permanent makeup artist previously told Us in January 2021 ahead of Rya’s arrival. “Yeah, if we weren’t able to have one more, sure, [we’d adopt]. Most definitely. But who knows at this time?”

She continued: “[We] do want to have one more child and that will be [our] last child. It’s just up to the universe right now. Whatever happens, will happen, I guess, in its own time. I don’t know when that will be.”

Scroll below to see Lowell and Baltierra’s best family moments through the years: