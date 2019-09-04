



Showing their gratitude! Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra thanked their daughter Carly’s adoptive parents during an interview with Dr. Drew Pinsky.

“Thank you for letting us be involved and just see her and just being amazing parents for her,” Baltierra, 27, told Brandon Davis and Teresa Davis on Sunday, September 1. “We couldn’t have really asked for anything more, honestly.”

Brandon replied, “That’s very kind. The first thing that comes to our mind, as always, is thankfulness and gratefulness for y’all. And, I mean, we wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for that.”

He and Lowell, also 27, welcomed their daughter in 2009 and placed her for adoption before going on to welcome Novalee, 4, and Vaeda, 6 months. The Teen Mom OG stars’ youngest kids spent time with their older sister in June.

“Oh, [Carly] adored them,” the Conquering Chaos author said of the meeting. “[She zoomed] right to her. It was crazy. She’s a nurturer, Carly. She’s very, very maternal. You can tell.”

Her husband added, “At the end of the day, regardless of what’s going on personally with me and [Catelynn] or Brandon and Theresa, seeing all those girls together, it’s like, this is what it’s all about. Whatever we have to do to make sure this happens all the time, it is important for the kids.”

In July, he defended their decision to place Carly for adoption, telling a negative Twitter user, “If PLACING my innocent daughter into an adoption plan at 16 with a couple who can not have biological children makes me trash, then you might as well send me to the damn dump so I can put a throne on top & call it home! #NoShame.”

