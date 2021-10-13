Getting back to normal. After two years apart amid the coronavirus pandemic, Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra reunited with daughter Carly.

“We did end up having a visit with Carly and MTV did follow that [for Teen Mom OG],” Lowell, 29, told E! News on Tuesday, October 12. “They didn’t film Carly herself or anything like that, but they always film us. People will be able to witness what our reaction was from the first day to the last day, from leaving and even just, like, the start of the visit and things like that, which I think is definitely important.”

The Michigan native called their ability to showcase an adoption experience “super awesome,” noting, “It allows Carly’s parents, [Brandon and Teresa] to feel comfortable with us sharing it as well.”

Baltierra, also 29, agreed with his wife. “Before our 16 and Pregnant aired, I’ve never really heard about adoption, let alone open adoption,” he told the outlet. “I feel like we did a good job of opening the door for that conversation to happen and making it more normal, more accepted to get information. It’s kind of great to think about being part of that door opening, but we’re blessed to do it.”

Lowell gave birth to Carly in 2009, and the 16 and Pregnant alums later went on to welcome daughters Novalee, 6, Vaeda, 2, and Rya, 1 month.

Carly has yet to meet the Teen Mom OG stars’ youngest child in person, Lowell exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month. “We have sent her mom and dad pictures and stuff like that,” she explained. “She’s seen her, but not in person yet.”

The Conquering Chaos author went on to give Us an update on her relationship with Brandon and Teresa, saying, “They are her parents. They get to make all the decisions for her and rightfully so. Relationships are hard any which way. So it’s just all about, like, growing and learning and maneuvering.”

She and Baltierra have previously been open about feeling “inferior” to Carly’s parents. “In the snap of a finger, they could take [our access to her] away,” Lowell said during a reunion of the MTV show in April.

Her husband added at the time: “I feel like whatever happens, I have to kind of, like, filter through Brandon and Teresa first. I don’t trust what I’m gonna say sometimes. It’s just very difficult to navigate and feel close in a relationship when you have to second guess your approach and delivery all the time. It’s anxiety. … At the end of the day, the reality is, I cannot get to Carly unless it’s going through Brandon and Teresa.”

Teen Mom OG airs on MTV Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.