Open books. Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra placed their eldest daughter, Carly, for adoption in 2009 and have maintained a relationship with her and her parents, Brandon Davis and Teresa Davis, ever since.

The 16 and Pregnant alums were 17 when their baby girl arrived, a journey that was captured by the MTV cameras. Six years later, the MTV personalities welcomed another daughter named Novalee.

“OMG guys, my daughter is BEAUTIFUL!” Baltierra wrote via Instagram in January 2015. “Can’t wait for you guys to see her! Born on 1/01/15 at 3:15. Can’t tell you the feeling of witnessing this. Look at my beautiful bride to be! That woman is beyond strong, caring, and selfless. Couldn’t have asked for a better little family.”

When the reality stars tied the knot in Michigan seven months later, the little one acted as their flower girl. She became a big sister in February 2019 when Vaeda was born.

“Welcome home Vaeda,” Baltierra gushed at the time. “Mommy and Daddy love you so much & can’t wait to watch you grow with love in this crazy family of ours!”

After going on to suffer a miscarriage in 2020, the Conquering Chaos authors conceived another baby girl. Rya arrived in August 2021.

“She’s definitely an easy baby,” Lowell exclusively told Us of their youngest child in October 2021. “I really can’t complain. She’s very much calm and only getting upset if she’s hungry or her diaper’s dirty. So far, she’s been a really good baby. [Novalee’s] an absolute great big sister, always so caring and really helpful. They both adore Rya. Even Vaeda, being only 2, she really shocked us. She’s very much loving and talking to the baby and always giving her kisses and hugs. They’re both really great with her.”

The Michigan native went on to tell Us that the infant would be her and Baltierra’s “last one,” and her husband chimed in, “I’m on the same page.”

Lowell added that Carly had yet to meet Rya, clarifying, “We have sent her mom and dad pictures and stuff like that. She’s seen her, but not in person yet.”

Keep scrolling to see the Teen Mom OG stars’ quotes about their relationship with Carly and her parents, from defending their decision to feeling “inferior.”