Emotional moment. Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra reunited with their eldest daughter, Carly, for her 12th birthday on the Tuesday, November 9, episode of Teen Mom OG.

“When Ty and I chose a semi-open adoption at 16, I never realized how joyful and painful it would be,” Lowell, 29, said in a confessional. “After Carly turned 4, the cameras weren’t allowed at our visits out of respect to her adoptive parents, but now I focus on the girls having a relationship as sisters.”

The MTV personalities are also the parents of daughters Novalee, 6, Vaeda, 2, and Rya, 2 months. The reality stars brought their little ones to a park to hang out with their big sister before having a group dinner. The 16 and Pregnant alums cried after saying goodbye to the preteen.

“I tried to hold it in as long as I could,” Baltierra, 29, tweeted alongside a video of himself wiping away tears. “Saying goodbye is honestly devastating. Especially when we don’t know what the future holds or how long it will be until the next visit.”

While subsequently peaking to their adoption counselor, Dawn, about his departure, Baltierra said, “It doesn’t get easier.”

Dawn replied, “You wouldn’t be human if it did. … She adores you guys so much. You’re going to be the only thing she thinks about and talks about for the next weeks. She’s just going to be thinking about all these special times together. It’s so meaningful.”

Baltierra and Lowell’s relationship with Carly’s parents, Brandon and Teresa, has been “growing,” Lowell exclusively told Us Weekly in October.

“They are her parents,” she explained last month. “They get to make all the decisions for her and rightfully so. Relationships are hard any which way. So it’s just all about … learning and maneuvering.”

At the time, Carly had yet to meet her youngest sister. “We have sent her mom and dad pictures and stuff like that,” Lowell said. “She’s seen her, but not in person yet.”

Novalee was “great” with the infant, she added, explaining, “With her being just a little bit older [than when Vaeda was born], she was, like, 10 times more excited. She’s so caring and really helpful. … Vaeda is very loving and talk[s] to the baby when she cries. She’s … always giving [Rya] kisses and hugs.”