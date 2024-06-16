The dads of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter are ready to celebrate their kids this Father’s Day weekend.

For several years, reality stars including Tyler Baltierra, Gary Shirley, Sean Austin, Zach Davis and Taylor McKinney have allowed MTV cameras to follow the highs and lows of fatherhood. While the road has been filled with surprises, one thing is clear: Each Teen Mom star has a love for their children that’s hard to summarize.

“The highs are just seeing how they always look at you for safety and protection,” Tyler, 32, exclusively shared with Us Weekly on Wednesday, June 12. “Every time one of my kids gets hurt, they always go, ‘Where’s dad?’ They run right past their mom. These girls love their dads and I just soak it up every time.”

“I feel a big responsibility with it,” the former 16 and Pregnant star added when discussing fatherhood. “It’s a beautiful journey and I wouldn’t really trade it for anything else, to be honest.”

In celebration of Father’s Day weekend, Us asked Tyler and the dads of Teen Mom to write a letter to their kids. What came next were notes filled with care, support and a whole lot of love.

Tyler Baltierra

“Dear daughters Carly, Nova, Vaeda and Rya,

I just want you to know that my love for you will never have conditions. It will never possess requirements or expectations. It will always be biologically biased towards the acceptance, support and protection of your beautiful spirit. It is a paternal love that’s everlasting and invincible. However, as your father, I of course have hopes and dreams for you. I hope you always fight for what you believe in and never be afraid to make your voice heard whenever necessary.

I hope and wish for you to:

ALWAYS REMAIN TRUE to your intuition

To live EVERY MOMENT with UNAPOLOGETIC AUTHENTICITY

To ALLOW enough GRACE upon yourself to heal whenever it’s needed

To NEVER SELF-BETRAY for the sake of others’ comfort.

To always USE FEAR as an OPPORTUNITY to PROVE to YOURSELF what you’re truly CAPABLE of every time it challenges you.

& always remember …

You’re BEAUTIFUL

You’re STRONG

You’re WORTHY

You’re SAFE

The world only becomes brighter and more worthy to be in, the longer that you’re in it. I love you more than I could ever express with words! From the first man that ever loved you, dad.”

Gary Shirley

“Dear Leah and Emilee,

You are my whole world, whom I wholeheartedly love and adore. I know one day I won’t be here so my biggest job now is to raise you to be independent and to chase your dreams. You can do anything you put your mind to.

Leah — I love the person you have become. You are very lovable and help around the house without being asked. You listen quite well, all while still being a kid. You’re not perfect, but in my eyes you are. Peer pressure doesn’t affect you, although I’m sure it’s hard to follow the less popular view, but it’s the smartest thing to do. You will be an excellent mother someday, long from now 🙏. I thank the lord you’re with me and I’m here to keep you safe.

Emilee — you brighten my heart ♥️. You are one extraordinary girl. You’re a smart, quirky and very funny kid. One thing I love is how much you are like me. You are very kind-hearted, even when other kids aren’t being nice. You set a good example for them. You always get compliments from the teachers, you have a wonderful attitude, and I know you will keep your big sister safe.

I cannot wait to see you both continue to grow into young women, actually … I can, please stay young forever.”

Zach Davis

“Dear Ryder and Ace,

Being your father is the greatest title I have ever worn. I always knew I wanted a family, but I could never have foreseen how wonderful you two truly are. Being your dad means being a guiding light for you, showing you the path through love, wisdom and example. I hope to do that for you.

Watching both of you grow from being in your mommy’s belly to now, at 7 and 3 years old, has been an endless journey of giving and receiving love. Together, we have created unbelievable memories, and I pray to always provide you with strength, comfort, support, and love. Thank you for picking me to be your dad!

With all my love, Dad / Daddy Z.”

Taylor McKinney

“Dear Bentley, Jayde and Maverick,

Being your dad is the greatest thing in the world. Seeing you work towards and achieve your goals is my biggest thrill. I want you all to know that I will always be there to love you and support you.

Bentley — you taught me more about being a dad than you will ever know. I didn’t know what I was getting myself into, but boy was it fun. I enjoyed your playfulness and your love for sports immediately. I admire the way you carry yourself through the fires you’ve had to endure. I don’t know many young men who could live the life you do and still walk around with your head held high. Your character is unmatched. Don’t ever change who you are.

Jayde — you are one of the sweetest and smartest human beings I’ve ever known. The world doesn’t deserve your kindness to others. You’re so sympathetic towards people and always want to make sure everyone has a friend. I love how much you love school and strive to be great at it. I also love your energy on the ball field and with your teammates. You always keep the vibes up and a positive attitude. Don’t ever change who you are.

Maverick — You’re an absolute spitfire and I love it. You’re a maniac in all the best ways. You’re one tough kid and although you may be small, you are fierce. Dynamite comes in small packages. I hope you believe in yourself the way I do. When I watch you I truly believe you can accomplish anything you want to. I love your tenacity in every sport you play. You’re daring and reckless. Don’t ever change who you are.

I cannot wait to see where each of you go with your lives. I am fortunate to be a part of the journey. I truly love being y’all’s DAD! Don’t ever change who you are!”

Sean Austin

“Dear Kloie,

What I want you to know is that no matter what’s happening, no matter what’s going on, I am always going to be here for you no matter what you need. Whether you need some advice, some inspiration or motivation – I want you to know you can always count on Dad!

I’m proud of you because you’re officially a first grader! It seems like just the other day we were enrolling you into pre-k, and now you’re a full-fledged first grader! I can’t believe it!

The best part about being your dad is getting to watch you grow, get smarter and flourish. You can do anything you set your mind to! I see it happen everyday right before my eyes and it is the best gift life (and my wife Jade Cline) have given me!

I’m looking forward to traveling with you. As a kid, I didn’t get to experience traveling very much – I never got the chance to go out of the country till I was in my late 20’s. Getting to show you what else the world has to offer at such a young age is a dream come true!”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs Thursdays on MTV at 8 p.m.