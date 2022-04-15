They almost do! Nearly only year after Zach Davis proposed to Cheyenne Floyd, the happy couple posed for a romantic engagement photo shoot.

Floyd, 29, and Davis, 31, donned two outfits each as they celebrated their forthcoming nuptials at a windmill farm. The Teen Mom OG star — who shares daughter Ryder, 5, with ex Cory Wharton, and son Ace, 10 months, with Davis — posed with her fiancé in front of a white convertible, surrounded by coordinating floral arrangements.

The Los Angeles native popped the question in April 2021 while they were at her baby shower after several years of dating on and off.

“Speechless… We said Yessss,” Floyd captioned an Instagram post at the time. “Today was perfect! I can not put it into words yet but this is a moment I will cherish forever 🤍 thank you @z.terrel I love youuuuuu!!”

The Are You The One? alum — who welcomed Ace with her partner in May 2021 — also revealed that Davis presented Ryder with a miniature engagement ring at the party.

“She said yes! Put a ring on both of their fingers! I love you fiancé @cheynotshy today we celebrate a lifetime together,” Davis captioned a trio of Instagram snaps from the proposal at the time.

The pair had discussed their future long before the realtor got down on bended knee.

“We’ve talked about marriage. I know we would have loved to get married this year, but with COVID and stuff [we couldn’t],” Floyd exclusively told Us Weekly in January 2021. “We both come from really big families that are really involved with us. We tried to figure out, like, some form or fashion of what we could do, and it just wasn’t going to work to our standards or what we wanted and having our families there. So, we’re just gonna wait until it’s safe to do so.”

She continued: “Zach and I have gone back and forth with dating since I was a senior in high school. So, I think it was just, like, meant to be. Finally, we just looked at each other and were, like, ‘OK, I guess we gotta make it work this time.’”

As the happy couple balance planning their nuptials and daily parenting duties, they remained unsure if Baby No. 3 is in the cards.

“I’m trying to convince Zach to give me one more, but he said, ‘No,’” the MTV personality previously told Us in January. “[I have] baby fever, but he shut that down so quick. I need some help convincing him.”

Scroll below to see snaps from the pair’s engagement shoot: