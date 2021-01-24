A baby and a wedding? Maybe if things were different! Cheyenne Floyd and Zach Davis announced that they’re expecting their first child together in December 2020 and ideally, they’d also be getting married soon.

“We’ve talked about marriage. I know we would have loved to get married this year, but with COVID and stuff [we couldn’t],” Floyd, 28, told Us Weekly exclusively while promoting season 9 of Teen Mom OG. “We both come from really big families that are really involved with us. We tried to figure out, like, some form or fashion of what we could do, and it just wasn’t going to work to our standards or what we wanted and having our families there. So we’re just gonna wait until it’s safe to do so.”

The Are You the One? vet, who shares 3-year-old daughter Ryder with ex-boyfriend Cory Wharton, has been in an on and off relationship with Davis for years and never thought this would be where they are headed.

“Everyone around us is, like, ‘We already knew this was going to happen.’ So it was not a surprise or shock to my family or to his family. They were like, ‘We were just waiting for you guys to figure it out,’” the reality star told Us. “Honestly, Zach and I have gone back and forth with dating since I was a senior in high school. So I think it was just, like, meant to be. Finally, we just looked at each other and were, like, ‘OK, I guess we gotta make it work this time.’”

On January 1, the couple shared via Instagram that they’re expecting a son — something that she’s still shocked about.

“I honestly thought that I would never have a boy in my life,” the Challenge vet said. “Everyone in my family was girls, like, for my sister to have a boy, we were all in shock. We thought we were cursed in the family, [thinking] we could just never have boys. Even when we were taking bets in the house and stuff, I’m like, there’s no way possible that I’m going to have a boy. It just wasn’t even on my radar.”

Floyd already had girl clothes in an online shopping cart and now knows “everything has to change” going forward. “How do I shop for a boy? I don’t even know how to make him look cute. So it’s been a big adjustment in my head that I’m having a boy but excited. It’s just another journey for us to go on — and Ryder swears that she knew from the first day that it was a boy.”

For more from Floyd, watch the exclusive interview above.

Season 9 of Teen Mom OG premieres Tuesday, January 26, at 8 p.m. ET.