The magic number! Pregnant Cheyenne Floyd will be all set after she gives birth to baby No. 2.

“I’m done,” the Teen Mom OG star, 28, told Us Weekly exclusively while recently promoting the MTV show’s ninth season. “I swear. I’m done. I keep on saying I am. I’ve grown a boy, like, what else do you want from me? … I really feel like two is the perfect number.”

The Challenge alum added that while her boyfriend, Zach Davis, thinks she’ll “want another one” in two years, she’s “OK” with two children. “I just want to heal nicely,” the reality star said. “This is the end for me.”

The Los Angeles native announced in December 2020 that she and Davis, 30, are expecting their first child together. Floyd is already the mother of daughter Ryder, 3, with Cory Wharton.

“We are extremely blessed and honored that this little one has chosen us as parents,” the MTV personality wrote via Instagram at the time. “We prayed for this moment and wanted to hold on to it as long as we could. The past few months have been life changing in the best ways possible.”

Ryder is “really” excited for her baby brother to arrive, Floyd told Us. The toddler first became a big sister in April 2020 when Wharton’s girlfriend, Taylor Selfridge, gave birth to their daughter, Mila, now 8 months. She can’t wait for another younger sibling.

“She’s way more into it than I thought she would be,” Floyd gushed. “She prays for the baby every night. She wakes up and talks to the baby. It’s really cute. I definitely didn’t think she would care … at such a young age. It’s been fun to experience it with her.”

As for Davis, the dad-to-be is “still wrapping his mind” around becoming a father. He and Floyd are “nesting already” in preparation, she told Us.

“We’re, like, painting the house and redoing [out] front just to give it new life and stuff and get ready,” the reality star explained. “So he’s been doing a lot of handiwork. I probably drive him absolutely crazy with the projects that I want done, so half the day he’s hiding from me.”

Season 9 of Teen Mom OG premieres on MTV Tuesday, January 26, at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi