So sweet! Zach Davis had the best reaction when Cheyenne Floyd surprised him with a positive pregnancy test.

“Things have been going well since Zach moved into my house,” the Challenge alum, 28, said in Us Weekly‘s clip of the Tuesday, March 2, Teen Mom OG episode. “I even surprised him with some big news.”

In home video footage, the Los Angeles native told Davis, 30, to “come here” and held up a positive pregnancy test. He laughed and hugged the expectant star while she said, “We’re having a baby!”

The reality star, who is already the mother of daughter Ryder, 3, with Cory Wharton, went on to say in a confessional that she hadn’t told anyone else about her pregnancy. “I want to surprise my family,” Floyd said. “It’s my birthday week so I think I’ll make my announcement when I have everyone together at my party.

The MTV personality was “so excited” for the reveal but had to run out of the car to vomit in her bathroom before the party. “I’m so f–king nauseous,” the pregnant star said. “I’m slowly dying.”

She and Davis shared their pregnancy news with their Instagram followers in December 2020. “Baby Davis is coming soon,” the California native wrote via Instagram at the time. “Cheyenne and I are excited to welcome our newest addition into our lives. This has been the biggest blessing in the smallest package. If you know me, you know my life revolves around family. I am beyond excited to start my own with the woman I love. Chey, I love watching you with Ryder. You are nothing but an amazing mother. Ryder is the best little girl anyone can ask for. I love you both. I’m a f–king father!!”

The pair posted footage from their sex reveal party the following month, which the dad-to-be called “the best feeling … in [his] entire life.” They plan to name their baby boy Ace.

After his arrival, Floyd will be “done” having kids, she exclusively told Us in January. “I swear. I keep on saying I am [done],” the Are You the One? alum explained at the time. “I’ve grown a boy, like, what else do you want from me? … I really feel like two is the perfect number.”

Teen Mom OG airs on MTV Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.