Spilling the details! Teen Mom OG star Cheyenne Floyd and boyfriend Zach Davis released a new vlog on Sunday, January 24, revealing the name of their first child together.

“Well, we’re tired of keeping it — it’s not even a secret because both our families know. Everybody knows,” Floyd, 28, said in the video, filmed while the couple are on vacation in Maui, Hawaii. “Baby Davis is being named Ace Harold Davis.”

The Are You the One? vet then explained the personal meaning behind the name. “We came up with Ace, and Harold is Zach’s middle name and his dad’s first name,” she shared. “So he will now be referred to as Ace.”

She noted that his nickname will be “A.D” or “Baby A.D.”

The pair, who met while in high school, first announced the pregnancy news via Instagram in December 2020. Floyd shares daughter Ryder, 3, with ex-boyfriend Cory Wharton, and recently revealed to Us Weekly exclusively that she is not planning to have any more children after her little boy arrives.

“I swear. I’m done. I keep on saying I am. I’ve grown a boy, like, what else do you want from me?” the Challenge alum said while promoting season 9 of Teen Mom OG. “I really feel like two is the perfect number.” She added that although Davis thinks she’ll “want another one” in a few years, she hopes “this is the end for me.”

Floyd also was convinced that she was having another daughter and is admittedly still shocked about the baby’s sex, which was revealed during a January 1 party.

“I honestly thought that I would never have a boy in my life,” she told Us. “Everyone in my family was girls, like, for my sister to have a boy, we were all in shock. We thought we were cursed in the family, [thinking] we could just never have boys. Even when we were taking bets in the house and stuff, I’m like, there’s no way possible that I’m going to have a boy. It just wasn’t even on my radar!”

Ryder, meanwhile, cannot wait to have another baby around. Wharton welcomed his second daughter, Mila, with girlfriend Taylor Selfridge in April 2020, and Ryder is a great big sister.

“She’s way more into it than I thought she would be,” the California native gushed to Us. “She prays for the baby every night. She wakes up and talks to the baby. It’s really cute. I definitely didn’t think she would care … at such a young age. It’s been fun to experience it with her.”