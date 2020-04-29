A bundle of joy! The Challenge star Cory Wharton and girlfriend Taylor Selfridge are opening up about becoming parents to their first child together, daughter Mila Mae Wharton.

“Welcome to this crazy world baby girl. I can’t even put into words how much I love you,” Selfridge, 25, captioned a gallery of photos of her daughter via Instagram on Tuesday, April 28. “After 9 months of carrying her, 22 hours of labor, 45 minutes of pushing, hearing her cry for the first time and the doctors putting her in my arms was the happiest I’ve ever been in my entire life. 9 pounds 5 ounces, mommy ate too many sweets with you.”

The reality star, who met Cory, 29, in 2017 while filming Ex on the Beach, then noted how thankful she was for her boyfriend being by her side.

“Thank God for Cory because I didn’t think I was going to be able to do it the last few hours, I couldn’t have asked for a better support system,” the Are You the One? vet wrote. “The last few days I’ve felt so full of love, she knows exactly who I am. I hope that every woman who wants children gets to experience this, I feel so connected and loved by her. Just like that I’ve turned into a mother and a protector which is why my comments will be off for this post.”

Cory, who is also dad to Ryder, 2, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Cheyenne Floyd, also shared photos of his new little girl and raved over the women in his life.

“I have to say after watching @taylor.selfridge go through what she has been through just makes me realize how strong she is and how strong women really are,” the Teen Mom OG star wrote via Instagram. “After a 22 hour labor, Mila Mae Wharton was born. I’m now surrounded by all QUEENS. I’m so blessed to be in this position and I’m so thankful that, in a time like this I was allowed in the room and I got to cut the umbilical cord. Which you guys probably know this was my first time going through this whole experience.”

