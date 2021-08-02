Telling her truth. Cheyenne Floyd described her breast-feeding journey on Sunday, August 1, explaining why it hasn’t been “easy.”

The Teen Mom OG star, 28, posted a black-and-white photo of herself nursing her son, Ace, 2 months, writing, “Breast-feeding can look different for everyone. After nursing Ryder for two years, I am determined to do the same with Ace. My current journey has been a lot harder, mentally and physically. The first few weeks were extremely tough. As he would latch, I would be dreading the pain that would follow.”

The Los Angeles native noted that her “nipples cracked, bled and peeled.” She joked, “I swear they were mad at me. I was confused because they didn’t do this with my first experience breast-feeding and I was ashamed that it didn’t come as easy this time. Breast-feeding is not easy, mothers need support and to know they aren’t alone.”

The MTV personality is “exclusively breast-feeding” her and Zach Davis’ baby boy, she concluded. “We truly have our good days and bad days but overall, I am committed to nursing as long as my body permits it. … Not every breast-feeding journey looks the same. No path is better than the other. I believe every feed should be celebrated.”

Floyd’s costar Leah Messer commented on the social media upload: “Love this caption! Beautiful.”

The Challenge alum is also the mother of daughter Ryder, 4, with Cory Wharton. The Ex on the Beach alum, 30, exclusively told Us Weekly last month about their coparenting ups and downs.

“It’s not always rainbows and butterflies,” the Michigan native, who is also the mother of daughter Mila, 15 months, with Taylor Selfridge, explained in July. “We do have our fights and we do get into it. We always make sure that our focus is back on Ryder.”

Six months prior, Floyd exclusively told Us that coparenting has been “overwhelming” at first.

“Present day, we have mastered how we coparent with each other and how to live separate lives but still have a life for Ryder, together,” she said in January. “If there’s an issue, we talk about it and move on. So things from the past? Really not a problem.”

Floyd noted that Wharton gets along with her fiancé, 30, saying, “Zach acknowledges that we choose to do things as a family for Ryder. Cory and Zach have their own relationship and have had their chats and everyone’s still alive. So I guess it’s good.”