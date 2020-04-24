Welcome to the world! Taylor Selfridge showed off her and Cory Wharton’s newborn daughter’s feet in a sweet new post.

“Look at those toes,” the Are You the One? alum, 25, captioned her Thursday, April 23, Instagram Story, showing her infant’s legs peeking out from a blanket.

Wharton, 29, announced the birth of their baby girl earlier that same day. “Hi. Daddy loves you so much,” the Challenge star captioned footage of himself holding his daughter.

The personal trainer previously welcomed his now-3-year-old daughter, Ryder, in April 2017 — but Cheyenne Floyd didn’t tell Wharton that he was the father until Ryder was 6 months old.

This made Selfridge’s pregnancy announcement extra “exciting,” he told Us Weekly exclusively in October 2019.

“Just being there from the day she found out that she’s pregnant and knowing that it was mine, I knew that I was going to have to step up,” Wharton said at the time. “I never went to an ultrasound, you know? I never went to the doctor’s appointments to see her check-ups and things like that. So for me, this is like my first baby almost, as weird as that sounds.”

When he found out in January that he and the model had a baby girl on the way, Wharton told Us, “This whole process is new to me. I never got to enjoy this process with my first kid, but now that I have a girl, another girl, I get to be a part of it from the beginning.”

Ryder is thrilled about becoming a big sister, Floyd, 27, revealed on Thursday. “Ryder waited up extra late to hear the good news,” the Teen Mom OG star tweeted. “God is good. she’s so excited.”

The Los Angeles native went on to share Instagram Story footage of Ryder dancing. “After she FaceTimes @corywharton_ig & sister it’s turn-up time,” she wrote.

The little one has been excited from the start, Wharton told Us exclusively in October 2019. “We just made sure that she’s been a part of it ever since we found out,” the Ex on the Beach alum explained at the time. “She’s so happy in her own world. She’s playing doctor! She’s unbothered.”