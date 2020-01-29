Upgrade! Teresa Giudice went back under the knife more than a decade after the first time she had work done on her breasts.

“I believe it’s important to always stand strong and feel like your best most confident self. 10 Years after my first Breast Augmentation I decided to have my breasts re-done,” the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 47, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, January 28. “I am so thankful for Dr. Preminger @premingermd. She was amazing, and so professional. I absolutely loved her and could not be happier with the results. I was very nervous to re-do my breasts , but I felt it was necessary for me to feel like my best self.”

Giudice went on to encourage her 1.8 million Instagram followers “to work on feeling better” if they do not “feel [like] their best” selves — “even if it is the smallest thing every day.”

The Bravo personality praised her plastic surgeon, Aviva Preminger, writing, “I felt like she understood me, and really made me feel comfortable. I am grateful to have had such a professional approach.”

Giudice ended her post with 22 hashtags, including: “#lovetheskinyourein #feelgood #smile #selflove.”

The Standing Strong author previously had her breasts done in 2008 while filming season 1 of RHONJ, which aired the following year.

Giudice revealed on the Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen aftershow in 2018 that she “changed out” her implants to make them “look fuller,” although she opted to keep the same size.

The reality star’s Instagram post on Tuesday came one month after news broke of her split from Joe Giudice. The estranged couple married in 1999 and share daughters Gia, 19, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 10.

“Teresa and Joe have separated, but have no plans to divorce yet. Teresa and Joe talked about their future when she and the girls were in Italy [in November 2019] and decided it was best for them to separate,” a source told Us. “Neither of them wanted to be in a long-distance relationship. Joe has been dating in Italy, Teresa is busy taking care of their girls right now. They harbor no ill will toward each other and will continue to coparent their kids.”

Teresa and Joe’s marriage hit a rough patch in 2014 when they pleaded guilty to fraud charges. She served 11 months in federal prison in 2015, while he completed 41 months in 2019. Joe, 47, was subsequently transferred to Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody before moving to his native Italy in October amid his deportation case.